World Markets

Emerging markets bonds, stocks lose $83.3 bln in March, suffer "sudden stop" -IIF

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Emerging markets have suffered a "sudden stop" in capital flows in March with portfolio investors pulling a record $83.3 billion from stocks and bonds due to the combination of uncertainty over the coronavirus spread and large oil price and financial shocks.

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Emerging markets have suffered a "sudden stop" in capital flows in March with portfolio investors pulling a record $83.3 billion from stocks and bonds due to the combination of uncertainty over the coronavirus spread and large oil price and financial shocks.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) found in its flows data that outflows from emerging equity funds had reached $52.4 billion in March. Outflows from China stocks hit $12.3 billion while the remaining equity universe suffered a loss of $40.1 billion.

Emerging market debt bled $31.0 billion, the second-largest monthly outflow on record after October 2008, the IIF found.

"While the impact of COVID-19 was first noticeable in January and then contained to China, a wider spread of the pandemic in recent weeks rattled markets creating a shock to EM more severe than the GFC (great financial crisis) as far as capital flows are concerned," Jonathan Fortun, economist at the IIF said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: The State of European Markets

Jill Malandrino was joined by Bjorn Sibbern, EVP, Head of European Market Services, Nasdaq, to discuss the state of the European markets.

18 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular