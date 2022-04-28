EMERGING MARKETS-BOJ dovish view, Indonesia's wider export ban weigh on Asian currencies

By Indranil Sarkar

April 28 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah was a part of a broad decline in Asian units on Thursday, led by the Japanese yen, following a surprise decision by Jakarta to widen the scope of its palm oil export ban and as the Bank of Japan doubled down on ultra-easy policy.

The rupiah IDR= slipped 0.5%, falling to its weakest level in nine months, while Indonesian 10-year benchmark bond yields fell by 0.6 basis points.

The broadening of Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports, which industry officials believed was unlikely to last more than a month because of limited infrastructure, drove up global edible oil prices.

Supplies had already been choked by Russia's invasion of major crop producer Ukraine.

"Our base case remains for the restrictions to be relatively short-lived, though we continue to note the risk of a much longer embargo," Barclays analyst Brian Tan said in a note.

The Bank of Japan doubled down on its super low-yield policy by offering to buy unlimited amounts of bonds every session as needed, in stark contrast with a tightening monetary policy in most countries.

The decision drove the yen JPY=EBS down 1.1% to a two-decade low against the U.S. dollar, while Japanese government bonds rallied. The greenback strengthened to two-decade highs relative to the yen.

The Thai baht THB= and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened by 0.5% each against the strong U.S. dollar. Weakness in the won - which hit a two-year low - forced the country's finance minister to warn it would take steps to stabilise the local foreign exchange market if needed.

Thailand's manufacturing production index in March unexpectedly fell 0.1% from a year earlier as rapid inflation hit the industry, data showed, a day after the country slashed its 2022 economic growth forecast due to the impact of the Ukraine conflict.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP eased 0.4% despite data that showed the country's preliminary gross domestic product grew by 3.06%, better than a growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Still, stock markets across the region rallied as risk appetite improved globally on the back of upbeat technology earnings on Wall Street, with shares in Seoul .KS11 jumping the most by 1.1% as strong corporate results at home lifted investor confidence.

Indian shares .NSEI rose nearly 1%, after slumping in the previous session as prospects of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes, worries over surging inflation and stringent pandemic-related curbs in China had hurt risk appetite.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

