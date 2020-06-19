EMERGING MARKETS-Bets of more rate cuts dent Indonesia's rupiah

By Nikhil Nainan

June 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah weakened on Friday, as the prospect of more interest rate cuts this year reduced the allure of one of Asia's big emerging market carry trades.

With global markets unnerved by signs of renewed spikes in coronavirus cases in a number of countries, currencies across the region were largely shackled against the U.S. dollar, with the South Korean KRW=KFTC won dipping 0.26%.

The rupiah IDR=, however, lost almost 0.4% after Bank Indonesia cut rates by a quarter point and signalled more easing to come as it struggles to revive an economy facing its first contraction in two decades in the second quarter.

Citi predicted another quarter percentage point cut in July while analysts for Goldman Sachs forecast a further 50 basis points of easing in the months ahead.

"We see this as the start of a renewed easing cycle," Goldman said in a note to clients.

The dollar has benefited from growing uncertainty around the pace of the global recovery, in part due to spiking infections in countries and areas that have eased restrictions

This week has also seen geopolitical spats rise in parts of Asia, with heightened tensions in the Korean peninsula and a deadly border clash between China and India.

Fiona Lim, a senior FX analyst at Maybank, argued, however, that carry trades more broadly would remain attractive in the current low-rate environment as global central banks stay ultra-accommodative and governments keep injecting support.

The region's stock markets were largely lower, with the global mood darkened by frail U.S. jobs data on Thursday and this week's new cluster of coronavirus cases in Beijing.

Philippine shares .PSI are headed for the worst week since April as the uptick of virus cases in the country force authorities to keep some restrictions in place.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0400 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.06

+1.60

.N225

0.36

-5.16

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.02

-1.74

.SSEC

0.39

-3.26

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-6.25

.NSEI

0.27

-16.66

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.36

-1.28

.JKSE

0.42

-21.50

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-4.35

.KLSE

-0.06

-5.33

Philippines

PHP=

+0.03

+1.03

.PSI

-0.25

-19.05

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.26

-4.52

.KS11

-0.17

-3.09

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-3.52

.STI

-0.85

-17.98

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.28

+1.80

.TWII

0.23

-3.52

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.39

-3.45

.SETI

0.12

-13.0

GRAPHIC: Indonesia rates and currencyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2AEZhRn

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

