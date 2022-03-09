EMERGING MARKETS-Battered Mexican peso leads Latam FX higher, rouble hits record low

By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso jumped 2.3% on Wednesday, rising for the first time in five sessions to lead gains among its Latin American peers, while Russia's rouble hit record lows in Moscow in the wake of more sanctions on Russia over its war with Ukraine.

The peso MXN= was on track to recover a chunk of its 3.5% loss made over the last four sessions. Data showed annual inflation in Mexico accelerated faster than expected in February, strengthening the case for a rise in interest rates even as its economy struggles.

"The Mexican peso has historically been one of the most globally influenced emerging market currencies. Today's move was more a reflection of this improvement in global risk sentiment and the relief rally to some extent in risk assets," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights.

Other Latam currencies also firmed as the dollar succumbed to a rallying euro. Brazil's real BRBYBRL= surged to one-month high and was last trading up 0.8%, looking past data that showed a steeper than expected fall in industrial output in January. FRX/

Latam assets have fared better than those in other parts of the developing world, given that the region benefits when commodity prices surge. But this has also triggered worries about inflation.

Catching up after two days of market closures, Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX tumbled more than 14% against the dollar to 120 in onshore trading, even as the country's central bank took more measures to shore up the currency. In offshore trading RUB= the currency was at 130.

The rouble is now down about 30% in Moscow trade since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it terms a "special operation".

Ratcheting up Western sanctions, the U.S. on Tuesday banned Russian oil and other energy imports, while the European Union announced fresh measures against Russia and its ally Belarus - pushing them closer to a default.

"The significant restrictions that the Central Bank of Russia is placing on foreign currency transactions plus the impacts of sanctions will make (the rouble) almost untradeable and non-convertible," said Ziemba.

Central and eastern European currencies, including the Hungarian forint EURHUF=, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK=, strengthened against the euro, propped up by recent rate hikes from central banks.

Chinese shares underperformed as investors remained on edge over concerns that the commodity price rally would have a wider impact on the world's second-largest economy, while new domestic coronavirus cases also weighed on risk sentiment.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1433 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1093.14

-0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2428.60

2.49

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113310.82

1.9

Mexico IPC .MXX

53731.25

0.83

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4656.21

1.69

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87170.28

-1.012

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1536.44

0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0130

0.80

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.9021

2.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

803.9

0.72

Colombia peso COP=

3739.01

0.75

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.725

0.38

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

108.6900

-0.12

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Anisha Sircar, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Kirsten Donovan)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.