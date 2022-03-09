EMERGING MARKETS-Battered Mexican peso leads Latam FX higher, rouble hits record low

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

March 9 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rose for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday to lead gains among its Latin American peers, while Russia's rouble touched record lows in the wake of a U.S. ban on its oil as it pressed ahead with its war on Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday slapped an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ratcheting up Western sanctions that have triggered a rally in commodity prices and sparked fears of higher global inflation.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX tumbled more than 13% against the dollar to record lows in onshore trading, even as the country's central bank took measures to shore up the currency. Russian assets have been dumped relentlessly and the rouble is now down about 30% in Moscow trade since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"Our baseline forecast assumes continued fighting, but not a sharp escalation in the conflict. That scenario implies divergent fortunes across EM, because the rise in commodity prices helps some and hurts others," said Jonathan Fortun, an economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington.

Latin American assets have performed fairly better compared with other parts of the developing world, given that many countries in South and Central America are exporters of oil, metals and other raw materials.

"These are countries who will actually benefit from an economic standpoint from higher energy prices. So countries like that we do like to favor because we think it will support their monetary policy path and tightening," said Philip Maldia Madsen, an analyst at Nordea Markets.

The MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1.6%, while Mexico's peso MXN= gained 1.1% against the dollar.

Data showed annual inflation in Mexico accelerated faster than expected in February, pressuring on the central bank to raise interest rates even as its economy struggles.

Like most other emerging market central banks, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points in February. The hike marked its sixth consecutive rise.

Currencies of central and eastern European countries, including the Hungarian forint EURHUF=, the Polish zloty EURPLN=, and the Czech koruna EURCZK=, strengthened on Wednesday, propped up by recent rate hikes from central banks.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.7%, marking its second straight day of gains. Industrial output in Brazil fell more than expected in January, underscoring negative prospects amid supply chain bottlenecks that could worsen with the turmoil following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Chilean peso CLP= added 0.9%, while Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.5%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1428 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1104.93

0.81

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2414.28

1.88

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112819.78

1.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4625.69

1.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88343.42

0.321

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1535.28

-0.19

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0043

0.98

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.0380

1.57

Chile peso CLP=CL

802.2

0.93

Colombia peso COP=

3751.01

0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7

1.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

108.6600

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

199

1.01

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.