EMERGING MARKETS-Assets rally as hints of Ukraine peace progress lift spirits

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

March 29 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies headed for their best day in more than a year on Tuesday and the rouble jumped against the dollar as investors found encouragement in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while Ukrainian government bond prices hit their highest since the onset of the war.

Russia promised on Tuesday to scale down military operations around Ukraine's capital and north, while Kyiv proposed adopting neutral status, in confidence-building steps that were the first signs of progress towards negotiating peace.

The MSCI EM currencies index .MIEM00000CUS jumped 0.8%, on pace for its best session November 2020, while its stocks counterpart .MSCIEF gained 1.3%. Ukraine's government bond prices hit their highest since the start of Russia's invasion.

"Every sign that points to an end to the conflict will be an exit point for profit-taking... Even though nothing concrete has been announced yet, some progress is better than none, which is providing relief at least momentarily," said Wilson Ferrarezi, economist at TS Lombard.

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCXsoared over 7% to 83 to the dollar in Moscow before paring some gains, while the dollar-denominated RTS stock index .IRTS ended its shortened session 7.1% higher.

Developments around the war will continue to trigger sharp market moves across EMs due to the higher volatility markets have been witnessing over the last few weeks, Ferrarezi said.

Russia said it was launching a buyback offer on its $2 billion sovereign Eurobonds maturing on April 4, its biggest debt payment of the year, and would make full payment to bondholders taking up the offer in roubles.

This comes after unprecedented Western sanctions called Russia's ability to service foreign currency debt into question.

The sanctions have sparked a rally in commodity and raw material prices, benefiting exporter-heavy south and central American nations.

Latin American currencies firmed along with most other major EM units. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS has gained nearly 7% in March and is on track for its biggest monthly percentage gain since June 2016.

Chile's peso CLP=slipped 0.2% against the dollar ahead of a 200 basis point rate hike anticipated in a central bank poll of traders ahead of its rate decision.

Economists at Credit Suisse see a move by 150 basis points to 7.0%, adding that "the central bank will likely stick to its current pace of tightening."

Argentina's central bank is reportedly likely to hike the benchmark interest rate between 150 and 350 basis points in April after the country finalized a $44 billion debt program with the International Monetary Fund.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.3% against the dollar, while Mexico's peso <MXN=> jumped 0.9%.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time since 2019, as investors priced in an aggressive rate-hiking plan by the Federal Reserve.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1139.26

1.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2677.62

1.81

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120138.86

1.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

56131.18

0.8

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4914.72

-0.49

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90038.57

-1.772

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7590

0.25

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9368

0.87

Chile peso CLP=CL

779.3

-0.17

Colombia peso COP=

3751.16

0.80

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.723

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

110.8000

-0.10

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

197

1.52

