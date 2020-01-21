World Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Assets battered as China virus fears mount; Rand hits one-month low

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Emerging market stocks and currencies took a beating on Tuesday as investors turned risk-averse on growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China, while South Africa's rand hit a one-month low on a weak economic outlook.

