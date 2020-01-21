EMERGING MARKETS-Assets battered as China virus fears mount; Rand hits one-month low

Emerging market stocks and currencies took a beating on Tuesday as investors turned risk-averse on growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China, while South Africa's rand hit a one-month low on a weak economic outlook.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.