EMERGING MARKETS-Asia's stocks, currencies lifted by Biden election win

Nov 9 (Reuters) - China, South Korea and Singapore led Asia's trade-reliant stocks and currencies higher on Monday, after Joe Biden clinched the U.S. presidential election, boosting risk appetite and hopes of friendlier policy towards the region and Beijing.

The U.S. dollar fell to a 10-week low after more states were called for Biden on Saturday after days of counting, helping South Korea's won KRW=KFTC scale its highest since February 2019 and the Singapore dollar SGD= touch its strongest level since the start of the year.

The tighter-than-expected election, which may leave Republicans in control of the Senate, appears to have doused some hopes for a large U.S. fiscal package, but leaves the door open to less combative relations with China, the region's key growth driver.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS rose as much as 0.6% to hit a 28-month peak, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR=, whose high interest rates make it one of the region's most popular local bond markets for foreign investors, gained 0.7%.

"A Biden administration is seen as likely to take a less directly confrontational approach towards China," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia Research for ANZ.

"The positive risk sentiment in markets should start to see portfolio inflows flooding back into Asia, which is supportive for the region's asset markets."

Yield's on Indonesia's 10-year benchmark bonds ID10YT=RR fell 9.7 basis points to 6.289%, their lowest in almost three years. Bond prices rise as yields fall.

Singapore shares .STI stuck around July highs, climbing over 1%, while in Seoul .KS11 stocks jumped to their highest level in more than two years.

Elsewhere on global emerging markets, the Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 jumped 2% after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said he was resigning for health reasons, the second surprise exit of a top economic policymaker in as many days, setting the stage for a sharp rise in interest rates.

In emerging Asia, stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE dipped 0.2% after Malaysia extended a partial lockdown of the capital until early December and ordered more states to enter a four-week lockdown as coronavirus infections hit new highs.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields fell 19.8 basis points to 4.89%

** Top losers in Malaysia are Sime Darby Bhd SIME.KL, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd CIMB.KL and Genting Malaysia Bhd GENM.KL

** China October exports surge, imports rise

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0404 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

+5.10

.N225

2.29

5.19

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.39

+5.78

.SSEC

1.90

10.65

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-3.80

.NSEI

1.29

2.08

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.71

-1.49

.JKSE

0.00

-15.30

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.34

-0.56

.KLSE

-0.22

-4.57

Philippines

PHP=

+0.17

+5.32

.PSI

-0.89

-15.21

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.47

+3.69

.KS11

1.40

11.49

Singapore

SGD=

+0.31

+0.04

.STI

1.05

-19.14

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.32

+5.63

.TWII

0.71

8.91

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.23

-1.81

.SETI

2.01

-18.64

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Jacqueline Wong)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

