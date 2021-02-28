EMERGING MARKETS-Asia's emerging currencies inch higher; Thai baht slips 0.9%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.590 106.58 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3315 +0.11 Baht 30.410 30.13 -0.92 Peso 48.730 48.73 0.00 Rupiah 14220.000 14240 +0.14 Rupee 73.465 73.465 0.00 Ringgit 4.054 4.052 -0.04 Yuan 6.464 6.4681 +0.06

March 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.590

106.58

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3315

+0.11

Baht

30.410

30.13

-0.92

Peso

48.730

48.73

0.00

Rupiah

14220.000

14240

+0.14

Rupee

73.465

73.465

0.00

Ringgit

4.054

4.052

-0.04

Yuan

6.464

6.4681

+0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.590

103.24

-3.14

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3209

-0.68

Taiwan dlr

28.306

28.483

+0.63

Korean won

1123.500

1086.20

-3.32

Baht

30.410

29.96

-1.48

Peso

48.730

48.01

-1.48

Rupiah

14220.000

14040

-1.27

Rupee

73.465

73.07

-0.54

Ringgit

4.054

4.0400

-0.33

Yuan

6.464

6.5283

+0.99

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters