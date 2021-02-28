EMERGING MARKETS-Asia's emerging currencies inch higher; Thai baht slips 0.9%

March 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.590

106.58

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3315

+0.11

Baht

30.410

30.13

-0.92

Peso

48.730

48.73

0.00

Rupiah

14220.000

14240

+0.14

Rupee

73.465

73.465

0.00

Ringgit

4.054

4.052

-0.04

Yuan

6.464

6.4681

+0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.590

103.24

-3.14

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3209

-0.68

Taiwan dlr

28.306

28.483

+0.63

Korean won

1123.500

1086.20

-3.32

Baht

30.410

29.96

-1.48

Peso

48.730

48.01

-1.48

Rupiah

14220.000

14040

-1.27

Rupee

73.465

73.07

-0.54

Ringgit

4.054

4.0400

-0.33

Yuan

6.464

6.5283

+0.99

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

