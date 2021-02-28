EMERGING MARKETS-Asia's emerging currencies inch higher; Thai baht slips 0.9%
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.590 106.58 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3315 +0.11 Baht 30.410 30.13 -0.92 Peso 48.730 48.73 0.00 Rupiah 14220.000 14240 +0.14 Rupee 73.465 73.465 0.00 Ringgit 4.054 4.052 -0.04 Yuan 6.464 6.4681 +0.06
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.590
103.24
-3.14
Sing dlr
1.330
1.3209
-0.68
Taiwan dlr
28.306
28.483
+0.63
Korean won
1123.500
1086.20
-3.32
Baht
30.410
29.96
-1.48
Peso
48.730
48.01
-1.48
Rupiah
14220.000
14040
-1.27
Rupee
73.465
73.07
-0.54
Ringgit
4.054
4.0400
-0.33
Yuan
6.464
6.5283
+0.99
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.