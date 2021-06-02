EMERGING MARKETS-Asian units mixed; S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar strengthen

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

June 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.640

109.54

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3222

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.619

27.72

+0.37

Korean won

1110.800

1113.3

+0.23

Baht

31.140

31.14

0.00

Peso

47.790

47.76

-0.06

Rupiah

14280.000

14275

-0.04

Rupee

73.085

73.085

0.00

Ringgit

4.120

4.123

+0.07

Yuan

6.386

6.3815

-0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.640

103.24

-5.84

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3209

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.619

28.483

+3.13

Korean won

1110.800

1086.20

-2.21

Baht

31.140

29.96

-3.79

Peso

47.790

48.01

+0.46

Rupiah

14280.000

14040

-1.68

Rupee

73.085

73.07

-0.03

Ringgit

4.120

4.0400

-1.94

Yuan

6.386

6.5283

+2.23

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More