EMERGING MARKETS-Asian units mixed; S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar strengthen

June 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.640
109.54
-0.09
Sing dlr
1.322
1.3222
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
27.619
27.72
+0.37
Korean won
1110.800
1113.3
+0.23
Baht
31.140
31.14
0.00
Peso
47.790
47.76
-0.06
Rupiah
14280.000
14275
-0.04
Rupee
73.085
73.085
0.00
Ringgit
4.120
4.123
+0.07
Yuan
6.386
6.3815
-0.06
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.640
103.24
-5.84
Sing dlr
1.322
1.3209
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
27.619
28.483
+3.13
Korean won
1110.800
1086.20
-2.21
Baht
31.140
29.96
-3.79
Peso
47.790
48.01
+0.46
Rupiah
14280.000
14040
-1.68
Rupee
73.085
73.07
-0.03
Ringgit
4.120
4.0400
-1.94
Yuan
6.386
6.5283
+2.23
