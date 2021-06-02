EMERGING MARKETS-Asian units mixed; S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar strengthen

June 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.640

109.54

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3222

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.619

27.72

+0.37

Korean won

1110.800

1113.3

+0.23

Baht

31.140

31.14

0.00

Peso

47.790

47.76

-0.06

Rupiah

14280.000

14275

-0.04

Rupee

73.085

73.085

0.00

Ringgit

4.120

4.123

+0.07

Yuan

6.386

6.3815

-0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.640

103.24

-5.84

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3209

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.619

28.483

+3.13

Korean won

1110.800

1086.20

-2.21

Baht

31.140

29.96

-3.79

Peso

47.790

48.01

+0.46

Rupiah

14280.000

14040

-1.68

Rupee

73.085

73.07

-0.03

Ringgit

4.120

4.0400

-1.94

Yuan

6.386

6.5283

+2.23

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

