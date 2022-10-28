EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks track Wall Street lower, currencies mixed

By Archishma Iyer

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Shares fell in multiple Asian markets on Friday in tandem with Wall Street, as investors grappled with dismal U.S. earnings even as the dollar shed some of its massive overnight gains.

Weaker business results and guidance from major technology companies suggested a slowdown for the world's biggest economy, although the United States recorded solid growth for the third quarter.

Asian equities largely mirrored the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq Composite Indexes .IXIC performance in early trade. Shares in Taiwan .TWII, Indonesia .JKSE, the Philippines .PSI and Malaysia .KLSE were down between 0.2% and 1.2%.

The U.S. economy grew 2.6% on an annualised rate, beating forecasts, although domestic demand was the weakest in two year due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes.

Asian currencies flitted between positive and negative ahead of a Fed meeting next week, where markets largely expect a 75 basis-point hike, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

However, market players are also considering the possibility that the U.S. central bank might temper its aggressive stance in December, as some evidence of economic slowdown was seen throughout the week.

"The continued tech carnage in the U.S. overnight is likely to continue, plus there is a lot of risk being taken off the table ahead of next week's likely Fed's 0.75% hike," said Jessica Amir, a markets strategist from Saxo Markets.

A surprise dovish tone from the European Central Bank bolstered expectations that world central banks are looking to temper their tightening as their effects were slowly starting to feed into consumer spending.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, Thai baht THB=TH, Philippine peso PHP= and Indonesian rupiah IDR= rose between 0.1% and 0.6%, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP, South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Malaysian ringgit MYR= traded between flat and 0.1% lower.

China's Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS lost about 0.1%, weighed by a rise in COVID-19 cases that resulted in more lockdowns, pressuring economic growth. Shares in Beijing .SSEC were down about 0.8%

Chinese assets have faced a turbulent week, after President Xi Jinping's announced a new leadership team for the ruling Communist Party, which investors fear may sacrifice economic growth in favour of ideology-driven policies.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 7.564%

** Vietnam Jan-Oct FDI inflows up 15.2% y/y to $17.73 bln -ministry

** Thai finance ministry sees weak baht helping tourism

** IMF cuts Asia's economic forecasts as China's slowdown bites

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0459 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

-21.33

.N225

-0.72

-6.04

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

-12.07

.SSEC

-0.83

-18.72

India

INR=IN

+0.18

-9.73

.NSEI

0.54

2.76

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.26

-8.21

.JKSE

-0.61

7.09

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-11.76

.KLSE

-0.22

-7.44

Philippines

PHP=

+0.57

-11.87

.PSI

-0.93

-13.34

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.08

-16.18

.KS11

-0.59

-23.59

Singapore

SGD=

+0.18

-4.13

.STI

1.86

-1.68

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.00

-13.76

.TWII

-1.26

-29.95

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.32

-11.46

.SETI

0.20

-3.15

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

