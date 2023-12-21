EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks take a breather and FX muted; US data in focus

By Poonam Behura

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stocks edged lower on Thursday, with regional currencies largely muted in lacklustre trading as the risk rally fuelled by the Federal Reserve's dovish turn lost steam ahead of the release of key U.S. economic data.

Equities in the Philippines .PSI fell 1.3%, on track for their biggest daily loss since early October. Shares in South Korea .KS11, Malaysia .KLSE and Taiwan .TWII fell between 0.5% and 0.7%.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.6%, tracking a sell-off in U.S. stocks on Wednesday.

Markets went into retreat across asset classes as risk sentiment lightened ahead of the release of U.S core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index data due on Friday, said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

"We perceive near-term pullback in risk sentiment as healthy, and with market liquidity thinning into the holiday season, any data surprises can exacerbate price action," Wong added.

The U.S. PCE index is forecast by analysts to have risen by 0.2% in November, with the annual inflation rate slowing to its lowest since 2021 at 3.3%.

Back in Asia, Indonesia's central bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision at 0700 GMT on Thursday, with Bank Indonesia (BI) expected to keep rates unchanged for a second-straight month, according to a Reuters poll.

Nearly all of the polled economists forecast the next move from BI would be a cut, likely in the third quarter of 2024.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was last down 0.2%, slipping for a second-straight day. Jakarta's benchmark stock index .JKSE fell 0.3%.

Among currencies, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC slipped 0.3%, while Singapore's dollar SGD= and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= inched up 0.2% each.

The Philippine peso PHP= also edged 0.2% higher. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas retained its inflation target range of 2% to 4% through 2026 and expressed readiness to tweak monetary policy to achieve targets.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was down 0.1%, easing further from Wednesday following the central bank's status quo decision on rates, which was in line with market expectations.

HIGHLIGHTS

** S.Korea banks pledge $1.5 bln for small businesses amid push to share profits

** China's Huawei could be the surprise IPO of 2024

** Vietnam 2023 trade surplus seen tripling to $30 bln

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0417 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.43 -8.28 .N225 -1.60 26.99 China CNY=CFXS -0.10 -3.43 .SSEC 0.15 -5.92 India INR=IN -0.07 -0.61 .NSEI -0.61 16.10 Indonesia IDR= -0.15 +0.24 .JKSE -0.32 5.05 Malaysia MYR= +0.15 -5.36 .KLSE -0.48 -2.54 Philippines PHP= +0.16 +0.07 .PSI -1.30 -1.98 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.28 -2.92 .KS11 -0.68 16.10 Singapore SGD= +0.23 +0.77 .STI 0.14 -4.27 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.08 -1.85 .TWII -0.60 23.98 Thailand THB=TH +0.03 -1.02 .SETI 0.20 -15.91 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed) ((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

