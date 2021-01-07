EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks swing higher after Democrats sweep U.S. Senate

By Anushka Trivedi

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rallied on Thursday on the prospects of a large fiscal stimulus in the United States after Democrats won control of the Senate, while Malaysian shares slipped 1% as COVID-19 cases rose as at a record pace in the country.

India's benchmark index .NSEI opened at an all-time high, while equities in South Korea .KS11 surged 2.6% to break above the 3,000 handle again. Indonesia .JKSE, Singapore .STI, and Taiwan shares .TWII all climbed more than 1%.

Democrat victories in two Georgia races handed them control of the Senate, making it easier for incoming U.S. President Joe Biden to push his reforms which includes higher fiscal spending.

Hopes that a big borrowing and big spending Democrat administration would drive growth boosted risk sentiment and spurred gains in global equities, outweighing concerns about chaotic protests in Washington. MKTS/GLOB

"ASEAN markets are likewise expected to relish this positivity with the anticipated unleashing of further fiscal injections by the incoming U.S. administration enthusing assets sensitive to economic growth," said Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist with financial services firm IG.

Thailand's bourse .SETI took heart from authorities planning more relief measures to ease the impact of a new coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur index .KLSE was the sole decliner after adding 2,593 coronavirus cases to its tally by Wednesday, the director general of health said, further straining the country's healthcare system.

Several localmedia outlets reported the Malaysian government was mulling targeted lockdowns in parts of the country after New Year celebrations increased caseload, including Sabah, one of the worst hit by the pandemic.

Travel stocks led declines on the Malaysian benchmark, while heavyweight latex glove makers surged.

Asian currencies pared early losses to trade flat to lower against a sudued dollar.

Improving risk appetite and bets that a growing U.S. trade and budget deficit would weigh on the greenback pressured the currency. FRX/

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP jumped 1.5%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY recouped declines of 0.4% to trade flat. The Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= eased slightly.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top losers on Malaysia's index: Genting Malaysia Bhd GENM.KL, down 5% and Genting Bhd GENT.Kl, down 4.2% while Supermax Corp SUPM.KL and Hartalega Holdings HTHB.Kl top the index

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1 basis points at 0.924%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Natura City Developments Tbk PT CITY.JK up 34.3% and PT IndoSterling Technomedia Tbk TECH.JK up 24.9%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0510 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.09

+0.11

.N225

1.50

0.06

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.12

+1.11

.SSEC

0.37

2.61

India

INR=IN

-0.01

-0.06

.NSEI

0.29

1.47

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.14

+1.01

.JKSE

1.21

2.68

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

+0.22

.KLSE

-0.46

-2.61

Philippines

PHP=

-0.01

-0.05

.PSI

1.02

-0.28

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.18

-0.13

.KS11

2.37

5.75

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

+0.18

.STI

1.49

2.17

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.53

+1.80

.TWII

1.74

3.48

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.20

+0.10

.SETI

1.36

4.37

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

