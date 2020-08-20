EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks slip on Fed gloom, political concerns grip Thailand

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Thai baht weakened on Thursday as the arrest of anti-government activists added to a growing list of political concerns while shares in South Korea and Taiwan sank as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was worried about the pace of economic recovery.

Stock markets in Seoul .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII, both export-reliant and highly sensitive to global growth, ended more than 3% lower as the comments from Fed policymakers, and their failure to push ahead with steps to control bond market yields, sent a wave of jitters through financial markets.

The won KRW=KFTC was the worst hit among Asian currencies, down 0.5% against the greenback, while the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP registered a fourth straight session of gains, up 0.4%.

In Thailand, the baht THB=TH slipped as much as 0.7% during the day before regaining some ground, while shares .SETI were down around 0.7%.

Thai police on Thursday arrested four anti-government activists over a July 18 protest that triggered a wave of student-led demonstrations demanding a new constitution and the resignation of the military-backed government.

The Philippine peso PHP= swung between positive and negative territory ahead of a central bank rate decision due later in the day, while Manila shares .PSI traded 0.6% lower.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) was widely expected to take a breather after cutting interest rates four times to a record low of 2.25%, a Reuters poll showed.

Singapore shares .STI fell more than 1%, pulled down by losses in index heavyweight Wilmar International WLIL.SI, after one of its largest shareholders unveiled plans to cut its stake in the agribusiness firm.

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.2% and the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was on course to end a three-day winning streak as the Fed effect and a record daily jump in coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment.

Yields on India's 10-year government bonds IN10YT=RR, one of the highest in the region after Indonesia, hovered at their highest level since early June at 6%.

"Much of the bond underperformance can be pinned on an uncertain fiscal/bond outlook and inflation trend," DBS Bank analysts said, adding that inflation was on course to stay above the central bank's 2% to 6% target range in the third quarter.

Financial markets in Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for holidays.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include Wilmar International Ltd WLIL.SI down 9.67% at S$4.39; Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd HKLD.SI down 3.12% at S$3.73

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 1 basis point at 1.33%, while its 3-year benchmark yield is up 1 basis point at 0.6%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co MBT.PS down 3.61% at 34.7 peso; BDO Unibank Inc BDO.PS down 3% at 89.05 peso

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0722 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.14

+2.51

.N225

-1.00

-3.28

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

+0.68

.SSEC

-1.30

10.29

India

INR=IN

-0.22

-4.81

.NSEI

-0.96

-7.14

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

+4.15

.PSI

-0.61

-23.16

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.48

-2.57

.KS11

-3.66

3.48

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-1.87

.STI

-1.61

-21.81

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.40

+2.43

.TWII

-3.26

3.05

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.41

-4.62

.SETI

-0.69

-17.73

