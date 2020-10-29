EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks slide on coronavirus surge, yuan rise supports FX

By Rashmi Ashok

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Asian equities slid on Thursday after surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe sparked a sell-off on Wall Street overnight, while a rebound in the Chinese yuan helped shield regional currencies from the risk-off mood.

France and Germany went into lockdowns, which prompted worries that more European nations may be forced to follow suit in a move that could threaten a nascent economic recovery.

Philippine's benchmark stock index .PSI slid most in the region, down 2% and was on track for its biggest drop since Aug. 19, afterlast week's rise of nearly 10%.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS rose 0.3 %, recovering losses made in the previous session. It fell on Wednesday after some banks tweaked a methodology for fixing the yuan's daily midpoint, which was seen by some as a sign that Beijing is willing to allow some weakness in its currency.

The yuan's strength helped put a floor under most Asian currencies despite an appreciating U.S. dollar. The Singapore dollar SGD=, closely tied to the Chinese currency's moves due to close trade ties, rose 0.2% higher.

"This has helped cap losses in other Asia-ex Japan FX as well," analysts at Maybank wrote in a note, referring to the yuan's strength.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP jumped 1% while the Philippine peso PHP= also traded a touch firmer. The South Korean won also pulled back from deeper losses to stand only marginally weaker.

Worries about the outcome of the U.S. election next week also overshadowed trade, given the stark difference between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's trade policies towards Asia from those of President Donald Trump.

"A Biden win would likely bode well for Asia, given a less aggressive trade stance/potential for stronger fiscal stimulus. Trade orientated FX such as the yuan, won, Singapore dollar and Taiwan dollar will likely be the main beneficiaries," analysts at TD Securities wrote earlier this week.

They also noted that a weaker U.S. dollar would also be likely if Biden won, while a Trump win could spur a stronger dollar and further hinder appreciation in Asian currencies.

Markets in Indonesia and Malaysia were shut on account of local holidays.

HIGHLIGHTS

** In the Philippines, top index losers are LT Group Inc LTG.PS down 4.64% and Ayala Land Inc ALI.PS down 4.43%

** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include Mapletree Commercial Trust MACT.SI down 3.24% and Capitaland Mall Trust CMLT.SI down 2.2%

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield SG10YT=RR was up 0.1 basis points at 0.833%​​ and the 5-year benchmark yield SG5YT=RR was up 3.2 basis points at 0.496%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0449 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.12

+4.01

.N225

-0.36

-1.36

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.28

+3.77

.SSEC

0.08

7.26

India

INR=IN

-0.20

-3.57

.NSEI

-0.30

-3.90

Philippines

PHP=

+0.08

+4.65

.PSI

-1.73

-19.80

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.17

+2.11

.KS11

-1.35

5.27

Singapore

SGD=

+0.17

-1.34

.STI

-0.80

-23.56

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.06

+5.25

.TWII

-1.02

5.55

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.13

-4.23

.SETI

-0.43

-23.87

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

