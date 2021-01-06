EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks slide, currencies muted as investors eye U.S. Senate race

By Anushka Trivedi

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks led losses in Asian equity markets on Wednesday, while currencies traded flat as broader sentiment wavered on weak China data and uncertainty in the high-stakes U.S. Senate election in Georgia.

South Korea's KOSPI .KS11, however, smashed past the 3,000 level for the first time in early morning trade before giving back gains to fall 0.2%. KRW/

Manila stocks .PSI plunged almost 3% and were set for their worst day since August, while Malaysia .KLSE and Indonesia shares .JKSE slipped 1% and 0.8%, respectively, after U.S. stock futures turned negative as the vote count in Georgia hinted at a tight race. .N

The outcome of the runoff vote to elect two senators will determine control of the chamber and have an impact on incoming President Joe Biden's economic policies, although a final result is not expected at least before Wednesday morning in the United States.

"Market sentiment across Asia-Pacific turned sour as races in the Georgia runoff election are tight, creating much political uncertainty," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

"Fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending are on top of the Democrats' agenda, which in turn will likely influence the dollar and bring a cascading effect on the broader asset classes."

Asian stocks were also hit by the region's top trade partner China posting a slow uptick in services sector activity in December as sporadic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on business growth, a private sector survey showed.

China, which has powered the region's economic recovery since July, saw its shares .SSEC fall 0.2%, while the yuan CNY=CFS dropped 0.1%.

Most Asian currencies were tepid despite a weak greenback as uncertainty over the U.S. Senate election and its implications for the U.S. dollar unnerved investors.

Singapore dollar SGD=, the Philippine peso PHP= were flat, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= ticked up 0.1%.

However, losses in Asian currencies were capped as improving fundamentals in the region and an ultra-low interest rate environment kept them attractive, Yang added.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3.1 basis points at 6.029%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are GT Capital Holdings Inc GTCAP.PS, down 6.1%, and DMCI Holdings Inc DMC.PS, down 4.4%

** Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP defies trend, firms 1.5%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0450 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.09

+0.42

.N225

-0.26

-1.30

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

+1.11

.SSEC

-0.17

1.43

India

INR=IN

+0.05

-0.10

.NSEI

0.01

1.57

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

+1.08

.JKSE

-0.80

1.83

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.10

+0.25

.KLSE

-0.77

-1.92

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-0.08

.PSI

-1.66

-1.73

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.10

-0.03

.KS11

-0.13

3.94

Singapore

SGD=

-0.06

+0.19

.STI

-0.21

0.35

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.53

+1.82

.TWII

-0.06

1.75

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.07

+0.13

.SETI

-0.25

3.69

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

