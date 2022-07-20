EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks rise on Wall Street rally, currencies mixed

By Tejaswi Marthi

July 20 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging share markets rose on Wednesday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street as more companies reported strong earnings while currencies found relief on the U.S. dollar's retreat.

Equities in Indonesia .JKSE climbed 1.7% and were set for their best day in nearly two months, followed by Singapore stocks .STI, which advanced 1.3% to eye its biggest intraday percentage jump in two months. Stocks in the Philippines .PSI and Malaysia .KLSE also rose.

Some Asian currencies regained their poise as the U.S. dollar continued its decline after markets priced in a higher likelihood of a larger rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. FRX/

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC rose 0.5%, while both the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= were slightly firmer. The Philippines peso PHP= and the Thai baht THB=TH bucked the trend to fall 0.2% each.

U.S. stocks bounced back sharply on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts. That offered some respite to investors worried about higher inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes denting the corporate bottom line. .N

Netflix Inc NFLX.O predicted that it would return to customer growth this quarter, after a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers in the second quarter.

Investors had reacted positively to corporate earnings and were encouraged to invest in riskier assets, said Jun Rong Yeap, markets strategist at IG, adding the market had shrugged off the cautious take by companies on the economic outlook.

"Other risk catalysts, like the anticipated restart of Russian gas flows via Nord Stream 1 pipeline and the U.S. Federal Reserve's lesser-than-expected rate hike are also aiding the improved risk appetite," they added.

Russian gas supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was seen restarting on time on Thursday after a scheduled maintenance, easing concerns about gas supply to Europe.

"So it has been a risk positive night, but recession fears certainly haven't gone away and the rebound in equities over the past week could as much reflect a recovery from over-sold levels and extreme levels of pessimism," NAB analyst said in a note.

A Reuters report suggested that the ECB could hike rates by 50 basis points at their meeting on Thursday. The Bank of Japan and Bank Indonesia, which also meet on Thursday, are expected to stand pat on interest rates.

In commodities market, oil prices were weighed down by global central banks' efforts to tame inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as product demand weakens. O/R

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise by 7.6 basis points for a fourth consecutive session to 7.492%

** The Bank of Japan is the only major global central bank to keep an ultra-loose monetary policy

** China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans unchanged

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0401 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

-16.66

.N225

2.40

-4.11

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

-5.80

.SSEC

0.67

-9.30

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-7.01

.NSEI

1.05

-4.85

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

-4.90

.JKSE

1.74

4.13

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-6.36

.KLSE

0.48

-8.42

Philippines

PHP=

-0.27

-9.45

.PSI

0.38

-11.41

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.38

-9.14

.KS11

0.95

-19.62

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-3.04

.STI

1.30

1.14

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.05

-7.35

.TWII

1.05

-18.50

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.23

-8.91

.SETI

0.46

-7.07

