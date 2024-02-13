EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, FX steady; all eyes on US inflation data

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks jumped on Tuesday to hit their highest level in more than 1-1/2 years as Asian equities rose and currencies held largely steady ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could offer more clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate-cut timing.

Kuala Lumpur equities .KLSE rose as much as 1.4% to their highest level since June 2022. Stocks in Thailand .SETI and South Korea .KS11 advanced 0.4% and 1%, respectively.

Currencies in the region were largely steady, with the Singapore dollar SGD= and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= inching 0.1% lower, while the Thai baht THB=TH rose 0.4%.

The market focus is on January's U.S. inflation report due later in the day, which will likely provide further clarity on how soon, and by how much, the Fed could cut rates this year.

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), however, suggested the U.S. inflation report will likely have a limited impact on markets because it is unlikely to change traders' views on the Fed's first rate cut, which is now expected to occur in May or June.

Back in Asia, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= was marginally lower after rising 0.1% earlier in the session to reach its highest level since Jan. 16. Jakarta stocks .JKSE fell 1.3%.

Indonesia is set to hold simultaneous presidential and legislative elections on Wednesday.

"The focus is on how much Prabowo, who has the largest support of voters according to the polls, can have the lead in order to prevent a runoff," analysts at SMBC wrote.

Two opinion surveys last week projected Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who is making his third run to be president, could secure more than 50% of the votes on Wednesday, allowing him to win in a single round.

"If he fails to win more than 50% of the total votes, a runoff election will take place in June. This means that political uncertainties will remain longer, which will weigh on IDR," SMBC analysts added.

The stability of the rupiah has been a key concern for Bank Indonesia, with the central bank saying the room to cut rates is dependent on the currency.

In the Philippines, stocks .PSI rose 0.3% and the peso PHP= edged up 0.1%.

A meeting of Philippine monetary authorities has been moved a day ahead to Wednesday, but the central bank's decision on the benchmark interest rate will come as scheduled on Thursday.

Annual inflation in the Philippines accelerated at its slowest pace in more than three years in January, in line with the regional trend of slowing inflation, making a case for central banks to consider interest rate cuts sooner.

Markets in China are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays and will resume trade on Monday, Feb. 19.

Investors are waiting to see what Chinese authorities could do next to shore up the country's battered stock market after appointing a new markets regulator just before the break.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Pakistan's two largest political parties wrangle over who will be prime minister after an inconclusive election last week forced them to join forces

** Malaysia's palm oil stocks fall more than expected to 6-month low

** Thai cabinet approves $15.7 bln more in new borrowing for 2024 fiscal year

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0725 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.19

-5.72

.N225

2.89

13.45

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-1.32

.SSEC

-

-3.67

India

INR=IN

-0.01

+0.24

.NSEI

0.19

-0.34

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-1.35

.JKSE

-1.25

-0.91

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.10

-3.67

.KLSE

1.31

5.32

Philippines

PHP=

+0.11

-0.99

.PSI

0.30

5.86

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.01

-3.02

.KS11

1.12

-0.21

Singapore

SGD=

-0.06

-1.95

.STI

0.04

-3.11

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-

-1.99

.TWII

-

0.92

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.43

-4.35

.SETI

0.44

-1.44

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.