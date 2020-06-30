EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as upbeat China PMI offers relief

By Rashmi Ashok

June 30 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as China's manufacturing activity beat expectations and offered further signs of recovery in the world's second-largest economy, helping offset worries over a surge in global coronavirus cases.

Chinese factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in June, according to the official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index, underpinned by faster expansion in production, as the economy continues to recover after the government lifted strict lockdowns and ramped up investment.

Positive leads from Wall Street overnight on the back of upbeat U.S. housing data also added to the relief.

The onshore Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS firmed 0.2% to 7.066 against the U.S. dollar, putting it on track for its best performance in nearly two weeks, while Chinese stocks .SSEC also rose.

China passed national security legislation for Hong Kong aimed at increasing its control over the financial hub, according to the city's Cable TV. Hong Kong stocks .HSI, however, were unfazed, climbing 1.2%.

Thai stocks .SETI jumped more than 1%. Late on Monday, the country announced plans for a 50 billion baht ($1.62 billion) fund to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore stocks .STI jumped 1%, boosted by real estate heavyweight Capitaland Ltd's CATL.SI 3% rise and gains in top lenders such as DBS Group DBSM.SI and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI.

Most currencies, however, were largely unchanged, except for the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP which rose 0.7%.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= traded 0.2% lower, a day after its finance minister said the government may sell low-yielding bonds to the central bank via private placement to help finance a ballooning fiscal deficit.

The currency weakened on Monday, as investors worried about the inflationary risks of Bank Indonesia buying low yield bonds.

"Investors are likely to scrutinise the central bank's growing part in the borrowing programme, especially as part of the issuance is now being conducted at cheaper than prevailing market levels," analysts at DBS Group Research wrote.

"Clear strategy on usage of funds and exit plans are necessary to placate investors."

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on Thailand's SETI .SETI included AQ Estate PCL AQ.BK up 50% and Capital Engineering Network PCL CEN.BK up 12.86%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE included Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL up 4.46% and Hartalega Holdings HTHB.KL up 3.36%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields eased 0.1 basis points to 7.232%​​ while 3-year yields fell 8.9 basis points to 6.045%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0339 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.14

+0.84

.N225

1.76

-5.39

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.18

-1.48

.SSEC

0.50

-2.42

India

INR=IN

0.00

-5.56

.NSEI

0.00

-15.25

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.21

-2.25

.JKSE

0.45

-21.84

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.12

-4.40

.KLSE

0.67

-5.31

Philippines

PHP=

-0.15

+1.76

.PSI

0.66

-21.36

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.16

-3.37

.KS11

1.63

-3.19

Singapore

SGD=

+0.03

-3.50

.STI

1.08

-19.27

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.59

+2.23

.TWII

0.38

-3.42

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-3.11

.SETI

1.09

-14.91

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

