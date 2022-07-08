EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as recession concerns ease slightly, FX mixed

By Riya Sharma

July 8 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street's strength overnight, as fears of an economic slowdown cooled after positive signals from U.S. central bank officials, which also supported most currencies in the region.

South Korean shares .KS11 rose more than 1% at one point and were set for their biggest weekly rise in five months, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= edged up 0.1%.

All three major U.S. indices rose overnight as two Federal Reserve officials downplayed recession fears and signalled a slower pace of rate hikes after July.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose from five-week lows overnight, reducing the scale of inversion in a key part of the yield curve, and also lowering recession concerns.

"10Y U.S. Treasury yields closed at 3% as markets pared recession worries...There is a chance for a more benign risk backdrop if peak duration fear is behind us as we expect. If the Fed does not overtighten, a soft landing is likely," Eugene Leow, a DBS rates strategist, said in a note.

With U.S. recession concerns easing slightly, strength in Asian equity markets was driven by economy-sensitive stocks, which rose with oil prices and interest rates. The risk-on sentiment also spurred trimming of bearish bets in emerging forex markets.

In South Korea, foreigners were net buyers on the main board for a second straight session, purchasing shares worth 96.9 billion won ($74.49 million), while the won KRW=KFTC was set for its second straight weekly gain despite being slightly lower on the day.

Elsewhere, the Philippines central bank is prepared to raise its policy rates by 50 basis points at its meeting in August, and follow up with further policy actions to control inflation and counter currency depreciation, its governor said on Thursday.

Shares in Manila .PSI surged up to 1.9% and were set for their first weekly gain in five, while the peso PHP= traded 0.1% lower.

"The gap between U.S. and Asia's monetary policies has widened further, with a crunch coming in the next few months. Although more Asian central banks have jumped onto the hiking bandwagon, they are still lagging the U.S. Fed," said Irene Cheung, Asia strategist at ANZ.

Thailand's central bank said it would let the baht THB=TH move in line with market forces, but would take action if there was excessive volatility in the currency.

The Thai baht THB=TH reversed early gains of 0.2% to trade flat after the central bank's statement.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Desai)

