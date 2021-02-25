EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as Powell allays inflation fears, bond markets skeptical

By Rashmi Ashok

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell soothed nerves over rising U.S. bond yields and calmed inflation worries by reassuring markets for a second day that interest rates would be left unchanged for now.

Tech-heavy indexes of South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII, which faced selling pressure due to worries over high valuations amid the spike in bond yields globally, reclaimed their footing to jump 3.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

Powell said it could take more than three years to hit the inflation target, while clarifying that while some asset prices may go up, it wouldn't necessarily lead to inflation and would not warrant a policy response.

"There were rising concerns from investors that the central bank may unwind some aspects of its dovish stance, given rising inflation expectations. But, with the Fed to remain so, I think that has given equities the greenlight to continue gaining," said Daniel Dubrovsky, strategist at DailyFX.

Bond markets were not entirely convinced by Powell's comments though, with yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasuries closing slightly higher.

Bond markets have been largely supported by massive central bank purchases to fund government spending and keep yields from surging, and the prospects of these purchases tapering off continue to weigh on markets.

Indian bond markets also appeared to have ignored assurances by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday of continued support for bonds, after the government's massive borrowing programme sparked a sell-off recently.

By midday, yields on India's 10-year bonds IN10YT=RR stood at 6.161%, higher than 6.147% close on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, bullish positions on the Indian rupee climbed to a more than three-year high on optimism over economic outlook, a Reuters poll found.

Stubbornly high inflation and better growth outlook may prompt the Indian central bank to raise the reverse repo rate twice by 20 basis points in the second half of this year, Deutsche Bank economists said in a note.

Malaysian shares .KLSE surged nearly 2% as relatively resilient earnings and better outlook from lender Malayan Banking MBBM.KL, conglomerate Sime Darby SIME.KL and telecoms provider Axiata AXIA.KL helped lift their shares.

Philippine equities .PSI did not trade on account of a local holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Bullish bets raised on yuan, rupiah, Singapore dollar; Views on Philippine peso hit as government extends COVID-19 restrictions.

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Sembcorp Industries Ltd SCIL.SI up 6.63% and Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI up 6.18%.

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Bank Ganesha Tbk PT BGTG.JK up 34.62% and Bank Artha Graha Internasional Tbk PT INPC.JK up 34.4%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0750 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.19

-2.66

.N225

1.67

9.93

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

+1.16

.SSEC

0.59

3.22

India

INR=IN

-0.16

+0.87

.NSEI

0.83

8.05

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-0.28

.JKSE

0.59

5.16

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-0.45

.KLSE

1.60

-2.75

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.40

-1.95

.KS11

3.50

7.87

Singapore

SGD=

+0.11

+0.24

.STI

1.60

4.48

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.89

+2.53

.TWII

1.48

11.67

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

-0.33

.SETI

0.79

3.69

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

