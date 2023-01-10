EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat as investors assess hawkish Fed; currencies trade mixed

By Himanshi Akhand

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia and Singapore led declines among emerging Asian equities on Tuesday, while currencies in the region were mixed as cautious investors digested hawkish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials overnight.

The comments came ahead of Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech, due later today.

Equities in Indonesia .JKSE fell as much as 1.8%, hitting their lowest level since July 2022, while stocks in Singapore .STI slipped as much as 1.1%.

Analysts at OCBC said that hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials Raphael Bostic and Mary Daly, who said they expect rates to go somewhere over 5%, shook earlier market confidence that the U.S. central bank was near a pivot point.

In the Philippines, the country's central bank chief confirmed interest rates would likely need to rise a further 25 or 50 basis points at next month's policy meeting, but added that pressure to match Fed's rate hikes was waning.

"The PHP may enjoy some appreciation momentum in the near term on the improving balance of trade," analysts at ING wrote, adding that a potential drop in exports later in the year could spell some renewed depreciation pressure on the currency.

The Indian rupee INR=IN added 0.2%, while the Singaporean dollar SGD=, the Thai baht THB=TH and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC declined between 0.1% and 0.2%.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS advanced for the fifth trading day, hitting a new near five-month high, riding on reopening optimism.

IG's Rong, however, added that the risk of virus waves after the Chinese New Year period could be a catalyst for some jitters, potentially prompting profit-taking activities among Asian emerging assets in the near term.

Elsewhere, Brazil's real BRL= last stood at 5.2546 per dollar, having fallen more than 1% on Monday after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the capital. It had yet to trade as of Asia hours on Tuesday.

