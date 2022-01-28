EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks rebound after Fed's hawkish policy

By Harish Sridharan

Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korea led a rebound in Asia's emerging market shares on Friday, but were set for their biggest weekly decline since the onset of the pandemic, as investors brace for a year of aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Shares in Seoul .KS11 rose 1.9% to pare some of the heavy losses recorded over the last few days, but were still on course for a nearly 6% weekly drop. The won KRW=KFTC weakened 0.3%.

U.S. stock futures rose in Asia trade, while equities in Mumbai .NSEI, Bangkok .SETI and Shanghai .SSEC traded 0.2% to 1.3% higher, recouping some losses made in Thursday's aggressive share sell-off.

Traders in the fed funds futures market 0#FF: moved to price in nearly five rate hikes this year in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday, starting with the March meeting. US/

Currencies in the region, which have suffered some losses over the course of the week against broad dollar strength, saw modest gains. India's rupee INR=IN, Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= rose between 0.1% and 0.2%.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS recovered some lost ground against the dollar following its biggest one-day weakening in more than seven months, though trading was subdued in the approach to the Lunar New Year holiday. CNY/

"Pressure on Asian FX is likely to be most acute in the weeks preceding, as markets increasingly price in rate hikes, and in the immediate aftermath, of the first Fed rate hike. Pressures dissipate soon after," said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist.

Central banks in Asia have not been pressured to pursue interest rate hikes as aggressively as their peers in Europe and Latin America.

However, the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates has left regional policymakers balancing the need to protect economic recovery, while stemming potential outflows that could weaken current account surpluses.

"ASEAN growth catch-up and better readiness to deal with COVID suggests that some central banks in Asia can afford to normalise policy faster," said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist at Maybank.

Earlier this week, Indonesia's central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said that early signs of inflation might be seen at the end of this year, while the Bank of Korea and Monetary Authority of Singapore have already begun monetary policy tightening.

Meanwhile, Thailand's finance ministry maintained its 2022 economic growth forecast at 4.0%, but trimmed its export outlook for the year.

The tourism-reliant country also maintained its 2022 forecast for foreign tourist arrivals at seven million, but reduced its export growth projection to 3.6% from 3.8%. The baht THB=TH was 0.2% weaker.

HIGHLIGHTS

** In South Korea, Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS climbed 3.2% and 7.1%, respectively

** Indian shares .NSEI up as much as 1.5% - their biggest intraday pct gain since Jan. 3

** 10-year benchmark bond yields in Malaysia MY10YT=RR, Indonesia ID10YT=RR and India IN10YT=RR surge further

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0618 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

-0.23

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.19

-0.03

.SSEC

0.19

-6.57

India

INR=IN

+0.15

-0.83

.NSEI

1.29

-0.13

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.10

-0.84

.JKSE

-0.01

0.44

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.14

-0.60

.KLSE

0.30

-3.00

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-0.53

.PSI

-0.30

1.82

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.32

-1.48

.KS11

1.94

-10.50

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-0.28

.STI

-0.03

4.33

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-0.47

.TWII

-

-2.99

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.15

+0.45

.SETI

0.50

-0.92

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.