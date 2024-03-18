EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks rally, currencies weaken ahead of central bank meetings

By Echha Jain

March 18 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian equities rallied on Monday while currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar, led by Indonesia's rupiah, as investor attention turns toward central bank meetings this week which could stimulate volatility in currency markets.

Stocks in Manilla .PSI jumped as much as 1.3%, followed by equities in Taipei .TWII which climbed as much as 0.7%.

On the other hand, the rupiah IDR= depreciated as much as 0.5% against the dollar. Malaysia's ringgit MYR= followed suit, slipping as much as 0.3%. The ringgit, which declined to a 26-year low last month, has slipped about 2.7% so far this year.

Central bank officials in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil and Mexico, among others, hold policy meetings this week, and most are likely to keep interest rates on hold - except the Bank of Japan, which is widely expected to end its eight-year-old negative interest rate policy.

Markets are almost sure the U.S. Federal Reserve will stand pat at its meeting on March 20 with the CME FedWatch tool showing a 99.0% certainty. As at 0408 GMT, the tool showed a 50.4% chance of a rate cut in June.

"However, markets are kept on their toes for any surprises around central banks' policy guidance or pushback against the scale of rate cuts, especially with commodity prices on the rise and the last leg of the inflation fight proving to be sticky," IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said.

Back in Asia, the yuan CNY=CFXS was flat while Shanghai stocks .SSEC jumped 0.5% after data showed China's factory output and retail sales beat market expectations over January-February.

"The lop-sidedness of the Chinese economy means that investment continues to be skewed towards manufacturing rather than real estate," said Natixis senior economist Trinh Nguyen.

Both the Philippine peso PHP= and South Korean won KRW=KFTC slipped 0.2%.

Thailand's baht THB=TH slipped 0.2% whereas Bangkok stocks .SETI were up 0.4%.

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble RUB= opened slightly firmer on Monday, a day after President Vladimir Putinwon a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia's election on Sunday, cementing his already tight grip on power.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore's February exports fall 0.1% y/y, missing market estimates

** The Philippine central bank sees narrower a 2024, 2025 current account deficit

** Thailand's flourishing cannabis culture to end as government seeks ban

** Malaysia's February exports fall 0.8% y/y, missing market estimates

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0424 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-5.39

.N225

+2.26

18.28

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

-1.38

.SSEC

0.49

3.18

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+0.41

.NSEI

-0.29

1.05

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.48

-1.72

.JKSE

0.21

0.98

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.30

-2.67

.KLSE

0.26

7.03

Philippines

PHP=

-0.18

-0.44

.PSI

1.16

7.00

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.19

-3.38

.KS11

0.57

1.01

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-1.43

.STI

0.02

-2.06

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.09

-2.81

.TWII

0.58

10.40

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.17

-4.94

.SETI

0.46

-1.65

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.