EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks mixed in subdued trading, India eyes GDP data

By Shruti Sonal

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stock markets were mixed in subdued trading on Friday with investors treading cautiously following this week's strong gains amid concerns about the efficacy of AstraZeneca's highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine.

Investors also looked towards India's gross domestic product (GDP) data at 1200 GMT which is expected to show a pick-up in Asia's third largest economy in the September quarter after a record contraction in the previous three months.

India's NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI and the rupee INR= were flat ahead of the GDP release.

Equity markets in Singapore .STI, the Philippines .PSI and Malaysia .KLSE were down on the day, while stocks in Thailand .SETI and Indonesia .JKSE were up slightly.

Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale said month-to-date returns of most stock indexes in the region had been "quite robust."

"Hence (it) is normal to see a bit of consolidation", he added.

Analysts said there were "increasing signs of nervousness" in financial markets after the efficacy of AstraZeneca's AZN.L potential COVID-19 vaccine came under more intense scrutiny, which experts say could delay its approval.

But Benzimra said the fundamentals of emerging markets in Asia were upbeat given the weakening U.S. dollar, expectations for faster growth in 2021, and with valuations seen supported by an earnings recovery.

Malaysia's ringgit INR= and stock index .KLSE, which had firmed in the previous session after the country's parliament approved the 2021 budget, eased slightly.

Tourism-dependent Thai shares .SETI, up 20% so far in November due to positive developments on the vaccine front, were eyeing their best month since January 2001.

Data released earlier showed Thailand's factory output fell by less than expected in October.

Trading in regional currencies was subdued with the U.S. market in for a shorter trading session on Friday after being closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippines, private firms to sign vaccine supply deal with AstraZeneca

** India cuts import tax on crude palm oil to 27.5% from 37.5%- govt

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0356 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.28

+4.47

.N225

0.25

12.45

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

+5.84

.SSEC

-0.05

10.43

India

INR=IN

+0.07

-3.25

.NSEI

0.19

6.93

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-1.49

.JKSE

0.21

-8.38

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.12

+0.47

.KLSE

-0.34

1.13

Philippines

PHP=

+0.06

+5.37

.PSI

-1.67

-12.83

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.07

+4.77

.KS11

0.06

19.56

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

+0.46

.STI

-0.22

-11.53

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.09

+5.63

.TWII

-0.09

15.31

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-1.25

.SETI

0.32

-8.97

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

