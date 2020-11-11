EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks mixed as investors assess vaccine news; baht at 10-month high

By Anushka Trivedi

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines declined by up to 1% on Wednesday, as this week's burst of market optimism about progress on coronavirus vaccines faded.

Investors switched to discounted losers from coronavirus winners on Tuesday, fuelling a rally in travel and energy shares, after drugmakers Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE BNTX.O showed a 90% success rate in preventing infection during trials.

"While some concerns remain with respect to the safety and distribution of any viable COVID-19 vaccines, it appears that investors have largely adopted a wait-and-see attitude at this point," said Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist with financial services firm IG.

Other regional stock indexes also came off their highs touched since the U.S. election, although South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 jumped 1.4% to mark its highest close in more than two-years. KRW/

South Korea, considered a bellwether for global trade, reported a surge in 10-day exports, driven by strong semiconductor demand, helping the won KRW=KFTC advance 0.5%.

The Thai baht THB=TH firmed 0.8% to hit a 10-month peak as foreigners bought into the country's stocks and debt after vaccine progress boosted prospects for the economy dominated by trade and tourism.

Yields on Thai sovereign bonds have been quite attractive in Asia, after those of Malaysia and Indonesia, as they benefit from the chances of a divided U.S. Congress that may result in a slimmer round of stimulus and cap long-term Treasury yields.

Headway on a vaccine bodes well for the ailing Thai economy, but the pandemic will remain a key factor in determining the baht's movement in the near term, said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

"If the COVID-19 outbreak is still not under control and there's no further positive development in distribution of the vaccine, the market sentiment could shift from risk-on to risk-off, adding to the U.S. dollar's strength," he added

Most other emerging Asia's currencies were rangebound against a subdued greenback, with the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP again firming more than 1% to outperform its peers.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thai baht on track to advance about 2.5% since U.S. election

** Top losers on Malaysia index: IHH Healthcare IHHH.KL, down 3.36% and Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd HAPS.KL, down 2.93%

** Top drags on Singapore's STI: Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust AEMN.SI and Mapletree Industrial Trust MAPI.SI, down 6.3% and 4.3%, respectively

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0641 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.02

+3.14

.N225

1.78

7.16

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.23

+5.49

.SSEC

-0.38

9.75

India

INR=IN

-0.10

-3.88

.NSEI

-0.29

3.51

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.21

-1.35

.JKSE

0.95

-12.46

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.05

-0.75

.KLSE

-0.88

-1.74

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

+4.87

.PSI

-0.16

-10.12

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.46

+4.18

.KS11

1.35

13.11

Singapore

SGD=

+0.13

-0.13

.STI

-0.32

-16.33

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.21

+5.60

.TWII

1.38

10.54

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.83

-0.96

.SETI

0.82

-14.40

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

