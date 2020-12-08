EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks make cautious gains, helped by stimulus hopes

By Anushka Trivedi

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asia stock markets eked out gains on Tuesday as expectations for U.S. economic stimulus broadly supported global appetite for riskier assets, though fresh concerns about the coronavirus pandemic capped sentiment.

Stock markets in Singapore .STI, Malaysia .KLSE and Indonesia .JKSE gained up to 0.2% following a mixed Wall Street session as concerns over record case numbers in California weighed on sentiment..N

Markets are also closely watching for developments in Washington where lawmakers are due to vote this week on a stopgap funding bill to provide more time for them to reach a deal on a bigger COVID-19 relief package.

"On any other day, we could have had this news flow and still pushed higher in risk, so this selective mindset is just the market sitting on its hands waiting for the next shoe to drop," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

Meanwhile, South Korea's stock index .KS11 slumped 0.9% after five session of gains, while the won KRW=KFTC slipped as authorities there warned that total coronavirus cases could spike to 900 next week which could "collapse" the country's health system.

However, the government on early Tuesday said it had signed deals with four companies to provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people.

Philippine equities .PSI did not trade due to a holiday.

In the Asian currency markets, most units firmed against a subdued greenback .DXY, with Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP gaining 1%.

Possible U.S. fiscal stimulus and promising vaccine updates recently have raised hopes for an economic recovery next year, which has kept the dollar in check.

Analysts at ING expect the safe-haven currency to weaken by 5%-10% in 2021 against most units.

"In Asia, we expect a continuation of gains of those currencies with large weights in emerging market benchmark indices – the yuan, won and the Taiwanese dollar," they added.

The baht THB=TH firmed just 0.1% ahead of a Bank of Thailand briefing on Wednesday where it will unveil measures to contain the currency's appreciation.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 2.5 basis points at 1.275%

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI .SETI: Max Metal Corporation PCL MAX.BK up 100% and B-52 Capital PCL B52.BK up 26.3%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI: Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd JSH.SI up 2.9% and Mapletree Commercial Trust MACT.SI up 2.4%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0426 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

+4.40

.N225

-0.31

11.88

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.09

+6.54

.SSEC

-0.25

11.73

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-3.40

.NSEI

0.40

10.20

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.14

-1.56

.JKSE

0.19

-5.67

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

+0.54

.KLSE

0.18

2.33

Philippines

PHP=

+0.03

+5.22

.PSI

-

-7.83

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.18

+6.67

.KS11

-0.88

23.83

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

+0.62

.STI

0.00

-12.32

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.97

+6.53

.TWII

0.43

19.35

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-0.70

.SETI

1.02

-7.29

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

