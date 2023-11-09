EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks log modest gains ahead of Fed speech, US jobs data

Singapore stocks rise 0.3%

Philippine share market at near 3-week high

Thai economy to grow 3.6% in 2024-IMF

Currencies largely flat against a steady dollar

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian equity markets advanced modestly on Thursday while currencies were largely flat against a steady greenback as investors remained on sidelines ahead of U.S. jobless claims data and a speech by the Federal Reserve chair later in the day.

Investors were also keeping a keen eye on the downward trend in U.S. Treasuries, with 10-year yields US10YT=RR down 40 basis points since the Fed's Nov. 1 meeting to 4.4902%, on rising bets the central bank was done tightening. US/

The U.S. dollar index =USD was trading largely flat at 105.510, but has lost more than 1% since the start of the month.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell was interpreted as striking a dovish tone at the end of a two-day meeting last week, he did not comment on monetary policy in a speech on Wednesday. Powell is due to speak on Thursday.

Analysts at Maybank said it was "premature" to call a peak for the dollar, but "we continue to believe the balance of risks favours rather asymmetrically a weaker USD as the factors for a stronger USD have already been priced in."

Equities in Singapore .STI rose 0.2%, while the Philippines benchmark index .PSI added 0.7%, reaching its highest level in about three weeks after data showed the Southeast Asian nation's economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter.

However, the Philippine peso PHP= slipped marginally, trading 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank, said he expected the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to give hawkish signals but to keep the cash rate unchanged in the near-term.

"I don't see the Philippine central bank to even start cutting interest rates soon, as the country faces some difficulty around its current account deficit which is the largest in Asia," Wan said.

BSP, which meets to discuss monetary policy next Thursday, in its previous meeting in late October delivered a widely-flagged off-cycle interest rate hike and warned of another in an effort to tame inflation.

Equities in South Korea .KS11 snapped two consecutive sessions of losses to rise 0.3%. The won KRW=KFTC was among the top gainers for the day, advancing 0.2%.

Analysts at Maybank expect the South Korean central bank to keep rates at the current level but said it could hike the cash rate if local inflation ticks up even further.

The Thai baht THB= gained 0.2% against the dollar, while shares in Bangkok .SETI eased 0.6%.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Thailand's economy to grow by 3.6% in 2024, amid a highly uncertain global environment, higher than the country's 3.2% forecast in mid-October.

"We also have to keep an eye on foreign investor inflow in Thailand which I think is going to be quite uncertain," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= traded largely unchanged during the day, while equities in the country .JKSE gained 0.4%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China's consumer prices dip back into decline amid limp demand

** SingTel profit jumps 83% in first half on Indonesia gain

** Philippine Q3 growth accelerates on government spending

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0504 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

-13.13

.N225

1.19

24.73

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.12

-5.27

.SSEC

0.08

-1.12

India

INR=IN

+0.02

-0.65

.NSEI

0.00

7.39

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-0.48

.JKSE

0.31

-0.37

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.09

-6.06

.KLSE

-0.39

-2.91

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-0.36

.PSI

0.49

-5.81

S.Korea

KRW=

+0.05

-3.53

.KS11

0.28

8.59

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

-1.14

.STI

0.50

-3.26

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.01

-4.77

.TWII

-0.07

18.33

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.13

-2.44

.SETI

-1.25

-16.45

