EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks jump, currencies gain on Fed's less hawkish tone

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Stocks in Taiwan and South Korea led a rally in emerging Asian equities on Thursday, with currencies also appreciating against the greenback after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates on hold again and sounded less hawkish.

High U.S. rates have made investors wary of more risky markets, like emerging Asia, and the yield differential has caused Asian currencies to depreciate, but after the latest Fed policy meeting yields on 10-year U.S. treasuries US10YT=RR eased.

Shares in Taipei .TWII jumped 2.1%, and were on course for their biggest daily gain since January. Seoul's benchmark index .KS11 extended gains for second-consecutive session, jumping 1.7%. Jakarta stocks .JKSE also gained 1.9%.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC rose as much as 1.1% to 1,340.6 per U.S. dollar, making its best intraday gains since Aug. 24. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= strengthened by 0.5%.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.5% to 106.315, paring gains made so far this month. The greenback surged in the past few months owing to fears that U.S. interest rates would stay "higher-for-longer."

"We think the USD should continue to range-trade for a while, although on balance the Fed decision should give USD bears a case to test recent lows with the 105.40 level a key support for the DXY," Maybanks analysts said in a note, adding that they expected no further hikes by the Fed in the near term.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= rose as much as 0.4% to 4.745 per U.S. dollar, and was set for best day since July 31.

The Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is set to decide the Southeast Asian nation's overnight policy rate (OPR) at 0700 GMT.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Malaysian central bank to keep rates steady at 3%, given the stable domestic inflation and growth outlook.

Indian shares .NSEI advanced 0.9%, while the rupee INR=IN inched up 0.1%. The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was subdued.

Separately, Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday for the third time in a row and flagged an "adverse" external backdrop for emerging economies. The Real BRL= was flat after the central bank's move.

Markets in Philippines were closed on account of a local holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore c.bank bars DBS Bank from making acquisitions for six months

** Japan's Kishida announces $113-bln package to combat inflation pain

** Hong Kong central bank leaves interest rate unchanged, tracking Fed move

** Malaysia to implement tax on high-value goods from May 1, 2024 - finance ministry

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0413 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.41

-12.79

.N225

1.11

22.39

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

-5.71

.SSEC

0.11

-2.04

India

INR=IN

+0.09

-0.58

.NSEI

0.91

5.84

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.54

-1.77

.JKSE

1.74

-1.36

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.40

-7.37

.KLSE

0.31

-3.73

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-1.99

.PSI

0.20

-9.02

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.16

-5.76

.KS11

1.74

4.71

Singapore

SGD=

+0.27

-1.80

.STI

0.17

-5.21

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.48

-5.02

.TWII

2.05

15.77

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.44

-3.93

.SETI

1.26

-16.26

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

