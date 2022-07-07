EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks inch up; currencies mixed

By Riya Sharma

July 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock markets inched up on Thursday as investors juggled concerns over inflation versus a recession after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting showed officials rallied around an outsized rate hike.

Regional currencies were mixed against a strong dollar, with the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Philippine peso PHP largely flat, while the Singapore dollar SGD=, South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Indian rupee INR=IN proved resilient, rising between 0.3% and 0.5%.

Wall Street closed higher while oil continued to slide overnight as investors digested new clues on the U.S. central bank's approach to rate policy and its inflation fight detailed in the minutes from the latest Fed meeting. .NO/R

The U.S. central bank officials noted a willingness to move interest rates as high as needed to bring inflation down to the Fed's 2% target, and a need to convince the public it was prepared to do so.

"To a fair extent, risks of further demand destruction from more restrictive monetary policy flagged in Fed minutes were already mentioned by Powell as well as other Fed officials and the spook factor from a restrictive policy has likely diminished," Maybank GM Research analysts said in a research note.

Energy concerns continued to push up the U.S. dollar, which touched fresh 20-year highs on Wednesday as rising energy prices bolstered the U.S. currency's safe-haven appeal. USD/

"There was a bit of a bit of a knee-jerk reaction in Asian assets with the more risk sensitive Asian currencies, principally the won and the Singapore dollar rebounding on the back of small positive sentiment this morning," said Alvin Tan, the head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Risk appetite in Asia improved with receding oil prices overnight, taking some heat off of the net energy importing region.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-week lows overnight, while key parts of the yield curve remained inverted, sounding recession alarm bells. US/

Shares in Seoul .KS11 rose more than 2%, rebounding from a 20-month low hit in the previous session, as heavyweight chipmakers jumped after earnings results.

Indonesia's senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan said the country is discussing the possibility of cutting the palm oil export levy to help stimulate more overseas shipments.

Equities in Jakarta .JKSE edged up to 0.6% while the rupiah IDR= firmed up 0.1%.

Thailand's central bank said it will hold a media briefing on the policy interest rate and the baht THB=TH on Friday as the local currency trades at its weakest level in more than six years against the dollar.

The baht THB=TH was trading up 0.3% on Thursday while stocks in the country .SETI were set for their best session in over a week, rising 0.8%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR are down 2.3 basis points at 7.254%

** Top gainer benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was Samsung Electronics 005930.KS, rising more than 3% after turning in its best April-June profit since 2018

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0509 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

-15.21

.N225

+1.32

-8.13

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.10

-5.15

.SSEC

+0.51

-7.35

India

INR=IN

+0.36

-5.93

.NSEI

+0.66

-7.25

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-4.90

.JKSE

+0.12

+1.11

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

-5.88

.KLSE

+0.16

-9.22

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-8.69

.PSI

-1.10

-10.51

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.53

-8.51

.KS11

+2.14

-21.38

Singapore

SGD=

+0.26

-3.73

.STI

+0.26

-0.38

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.00

-7.11

.TWII

+2.39

-21.40

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.17

-7.60

.SETI

+0.57

-6.45

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

