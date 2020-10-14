EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks inch lower on vaccine trial halts, China property sector woes

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Korean, Indian and Thai shares led declines in Asia on Wednesday, as a halt in more COVID-19 vaccine trials and concerns over China's property sector added to potential headwinds for the region's emerging markets.

Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N joined Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N in pausing the clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment due to a safety concern, dragging Asian equities lower in line with their U.S. counterparts and prompting a shift to safer assets.

Property firms led losses in Chinese stocks on mounting pressures for raising fresh cash under the government's new debt-ratio caps, pushing the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC down about 0.5%.

Shares in South Korea .KS11 closed nearly 1% lower, but the won KRW=KFTC managed to stay firmly in the positive territory during the day, drawing support from the central bank's decision to hold policy rates at a historic low of 0.5%.

"The market is evidently still very much sensitive to the twists and turns of the vaccine development and perhaps now more than ever still lacking another fiscal injection to plug the gap into the year-end," said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at trading firm IG Asia.

Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index .STI fell 0.6%, while Thai shares .SETI dropped 0.9% on resuming trade after a holiday.

Bearish comments from the Thai central bank on exports and the economic outlook remaining highly uncertain also weighed on risk assets, amid anti-government protests demanding a new constitution and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha - a former junta leader.

Indian shares .NSEI were set to snap a nine-day winning streak and the rupee INR= dipped against the U.S. dollar, after the International Monetary Fund cut its economic growth forecast for the country for the second time in nearly four months.

Currencies across the region were more of a mixed bag, with most trading flat to lower, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP, Asia's top performing currency this year so far, stood out with gains of 0.8% against the greenback.

Taiwan's central bank has been worried about a strong local currency, which could make the island's exports more expensive. Last month, it urged foreign exchange traders to exercise restraint when it came to selling U.S. dollars and not sell large amounts in one go.

"The CBC (Taiwan's central bank) will step in when needed to ensure the FX market is orderly, but it will not prevent the TWD from gaining further if the fundamentals justify it," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 2 basis points at 1.36%

** Top losers on Thailand's SETI .SETI include Baan Rock Garden Pcl BROCK.BK down 10.49% at 1.45 baht; Steel Pcl THE.BK down 7.69% at 1.2 baht

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Bank BRISyariah Tbk PT BRIS.JK up 24.89% at 1405 rupiah, Aneka Tambang Tbk PT ANTM.JK up ​ 24.84% at 955 rupiah

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0742 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.04

+3.02

.N225

0.11

-0.13

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

+3.29

.SSEC

-0.56

9.53

India

INR=IN

-0.02

-2.72

.NSEI

-0.56

-2.47

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.26

-5.69

.JKSE

0.68

-17.97

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.24

-1.47

.KLSE

-0.13

-4.13

Philippines

PHP=

+0.12

+4.11

.PSI

0.03

-24.18

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.02

+0.83

.KS11

-0.94

8.32

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

-1.06

.STI

-0.57

-20.79

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.77

+4.90

.TWII

-0.21

7.69

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.06

-4.04

.SETI

-0.85

-20.08

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.