EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks inch higher ahead of Jackson Hole conference

By Upasana Singh

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging equities eked out marginal gains on Friday as investors anxiously awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on cues for further rate hike plans, while regional currencies were pressured as dollar inched up.

Most Asian currencies were set to end the week in the red, with China's yuan CNY=CFXS and India's rupee INR=IN set for a second consecutive weekly loss, while South Korea's won KRW=KFTC was on track for a third straight weekly decline, if losses hold.

Stocks in Mumbai .NSEI and Taipei .TWII were the lead gainers in the region, rising 0.5% each.

Philippine's benchmark index .PSI advanced 0.7%, although it was on track for a 1.6% drop this week.

However, shares in Singapore .STI and Thailand .SETI were the only weekly gainers in the region.

The U.S. dollar edged higher ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech later in the day at the Jackson Hole conference as investors awaited any indication on future policy tightening plans in the wake of a potential slowdown in the world's biggest economy.

Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities, said markets have largely priced in Fed's hawkish stance.

"If Powell says something significantly more hawkish or more dovish than expected, we might see a rally in the United States and the dollar fall, which would benefit emerging market assets," he added.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the currency against six major peers, rose 0.2% and was set to gain 0.5% for the week.

Emerging Asia currencies were largely subdued, with the Thai baht THB=TH weakening 0.6% after appreciating nearly 1% over the prior two sessions. It was on track to retreat 0.9% this week.

The country's official unemployment rate in the second quarter dropped to its lowest since the pandemic began, with the tourism-reliant economy gaining steam.

Singapore's dollar SGD= depreciated 0.2%, following the city-state's industrial production in July which grew 0.6% year-on-year, below forecasts, partly due to a decrease in the output of electronics and biomedical manufacturing.

However, Brian Tan, senior regional economist at Barclays, said "with inflation likely greater priority over growth, we continue to expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore to further tighten FX policy with an upward re-centring and a 50bp (basis points) slope increase in October."

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= were flat, while Philippine's peso PHP= fell 0.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippine c.bank gov says series of rate hikes "did not take away future growth" -

** U.S., China near deal to let U.S. inspect Chinese company audit records in Hong Kong - WSJ

** India's benchmark 10-year yields fall 8.1 points to 7.220%

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0711 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.33

-15.97

.N225

0.57

-0.52

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.22

-7.39

.SSEC

-0.31

-11.09

India

INR=IN

-0.06

-7.01

.NSEI

0.52

1.50

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

-3.88

.JKSE

-0.19

8.80

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.04

-6.89

.KLSE

0.31

-4.30

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-9.00

.PSI

0.69

-5.20

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.29

-10.70

.KS11

0.15

-16.68

Singapore

SGD=

-0.21

-3.06

.STI

0.23

4.22

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.09

-8.37

.TWII

0.52

-16.14

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.57

-7.21

.SETI

-0.18

-1.03

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.