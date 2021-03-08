EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks hit by inflation worries, Singapore and Malaysia outperform
Singapore shares rise 2% to hit more than one-year high
Jardine Strategic, Jardine Matheson boost Singapore shares
Petronas Chemicals Group top gainer in Malaysia
March 8 (Reuters) - Asian shares broadly reversed course to trade lower on Monday as higher oil prices raised inflation worries and offset optimism over the passage of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill, while Singapore and Malaysian stocks rose on local corporate news.
Equity markets in China .SSEC and the Philippines .PSI fell more than 1.5%, while in South Korea .KS11 they were about 1% lower.
Earlier on Monday, Asian shares were broadly higher after the mammoth U.S. stimulus bill cleared the Senate over the weekend, boosting optimism about the global economic recovery.
A spike in oil prices past $70 for the first time since the pandemic, though, sparked some worries about inflation for energy-hungry Asia. O/R
Broadly, rising prices had already been on investors' minds, pushing U.S. bond yields higher and keeping pressure on Asia's bond markets and equity valuations.
"The last thing anyone wants in a recovering global economy is higher oil prices," said Stephen Innes, the chief global markets strategist at axi.
"We are likely nearing a point when higher oil prices become a negative rather than a positive influence over risk assets via the inflation throughput to higher yields."
The region's currencies came under pressure as the dollar firmed on the back of stronger-than-expected jobs data and the pandemic relief bill, on top of higher oil bills. South Korea's won KRW=KFCTC fell 0.6%.
On the other end, Singapore stocks .STI jumped 2% to their highest in more than a year, led by a rally in Jardine Strategic JSH.SI and Jardine Matheson JARD.SI, which climbed nearly 20% and 14%, respectively.
Jardine Matheson said it plans to buy the remaining 15% of Jardine Strategic that it does not already own for about $5.5 billion to simplify the structure of the sprawling Asian conglomerate that has a foot in construction to aviation.
In Malaysia, shares .KLSE jumped 1.5%, with Petronas Chemicals Group PCGB.KL the biggest gainer. The petrochemical product maker jumped close to 10% after CGS-CIMB upgraded the stock to "Add" and raised its price target.
Indonesia's shares .JKSE and the rupiah IDR= dipped. The country is susceptible to higher U.S. yields given that the Southeast Asian nation houses some of the highest-yield debt in emerging markets.
The yield on Indonesia's 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR shot up 18.4 basis points to 6.809%.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields up 12.1 basis points to 5.561%
** Genting Malaysia GENM.KL, Genting Bhd GENT.KL were among the top gainers in Malaysia
** In the Philippines, Bank of the Philippine Islands BPI.PS and BDO Unibank Inc BDO.PS fell the most
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0636 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.07
-4.78
.N225
-0.42
4.73
China
CNY=CFXS
-0.19
+0.30
.SSEC
-1.62
-0.80
India
INR=IN
+0.01
+0.08
.NSEI
0.52
7.40
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.21
-1.96
.JKSE
-0.26
4.40
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.39
-1.66
.KLSE
1.45
-0.24
Philippines
PHP=
+0.14
-1.07
.PSI
-1.81
-5.36
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
-0.63
-4.15
.KS11
-1.00
4.27
Singapore
SGD=
-0.18
-1.78
.STI
2.00
8.10
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+0.81
+1.54
.TWII
-0.22
7.38
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.72
-2.47
.SETI
0.79
7.38
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Subhranshu Sahu)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
