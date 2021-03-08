EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks hit by inflation worries, Singapore and Malaysia outperform

Singapore shares rise 2% to hit more than one-year high

Jardine Strategic, Jardine Matheson boost Singapore shares

Petronas Chemicals Group top gainer in Malaysia

March 8 (Reuters) - Asian shares broadly reversed course to trade lower on Monday as higher oil prices raised inflation worries and offset optimism over the passage of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill, while Singapore and Malaysian stocks rose on local corporate news.

Equity markets in China .SSEC and the Philippines .PSI fell more than 1.5%, while in South Korea .KS11 they were about 1% lower.

Earlier on Monday, Asian shares were broadly higher after the mammoth U.S. stimulus bill cleared the Senate over the weekend, boosting optimism about the global economic recovery.

A spike in oil prices past $70 for the first time since the pandemic, though, sparked some worries about inflation for energy-hungry Asia. O/R

Broadly, rising prices had already been on investors' minds, pushing U.S. bond yields higher and keeping pressure on Asia's bond markets and equity valuations.

"The last thing anyone wants in a recovering global economy is higher oil prices," said Stephen Innes, the chief global markets strategist at axi.

"We are likely nearing a point when higher oil prices become a negative rather than a positive influence over risk assets via the inflation throughput to higher yields."

The region's currencies came under pressure as the dollar firmed on the back of stronger-than-expected jobs data and the pandemic relief bill, on top of higher oil bills. South Korea's won KRW=KFCTC fell 0.6%.

On the other end, Singapore stocks .STI jumped 2% to their highest in more than a year, led by a rally in Jardine Strategic JSH.SI and Jardine Matheson JARD.SI, which climbed nearly 20% and 14%, respectively.

Jardine Matheson said it plans to buy the remaining 15% of Jardine Strategic that it does not already own for about $5.5 billion to simplify the structure of the sprawling Asian conglomerate that has a foot in construction to aviation.

In Malaysia, shares .KLSE jumped 1.5%, with Petronas Chemicals Group PCGB.KL the biggest gainer. The petrochemical product maker jumped close to 10% after CGS-CIMB upgraded the stock to "Add" and raised its price target.

Indonesia's shares .JKSE and the rupiah IDR= dipped. The country is susceptible to higher U.S. yields given that the Southeast Asian nation houses some of the highest-yield debt in emerging markets.

The yield on Indonesia's 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR shot up 18.4 basis points to 6.809%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields up 12.1 basis points to 5.561%

** Genting Malaysia GENM.KL, Genting Bhd GENT.KL were among the top gainers in Malaysia

** In the Philippines, Bank of the Philippine Islands BPI.PS and BDO Unibank Inc BDO.PS fell the most

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0636 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.07

-4.78

.N225

-0.42

4.73

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.19

+0.30

.SSEC

-1.62

-0.80

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+0.08

.NSEI

0.52

7.40

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.21

-1.96

.JKSE

-0.26

4.40

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.39

-1.66

.KLSE

1.45

-0.24

Philippines

PHP=

+0.14

-1.07

.PSI

-1.81

-5.36

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.63

-4.15

.KS11

-1.00

4.27

Singapore

SGD=

-0.18

-1.78

.STI

2.00

8.10

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.81

+1.54

.TWII

-0.22

7.38

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.72

-2.47

.SETI

0.79

7.38

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

