EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks gain, tracking Wall Street peers; FX mixed

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Equities in emerging Asian markets advanced on Tuesday after weak manufacturing data in the United States spurred bets on a softer stance from the Federal Reserve over the coming months, with a subdued dollar lifting most regional currencies.

Wall Street indexes finished more than 2% higher overnight as Treasury yields tumbled after manufacturing activity increased at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years, raising fears that the aggressive stance by the Fed might be starting to hurt overall demand. .N

"In this hawkishly priced risk environment, bad data is considered good news, as it raises the possibility of a dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve," analysts from SPI Management said in a research note.

Also aiding overall sentiment was a u-turn in policy by British Prime Minister Liz Truss over her mini-budget announced last week containing massive tax cuts, which had resulted in a rout across global markets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.4% in a thin-volume trading session as markets in China and Hong Kong were on holiday. MKTS/GLOB

In Asia, South Korea's share index .KS11 was the top gainer for the day, rising about 2.4%, led by advances in heavyweight chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and peer SK Hynix. 000660.KS

Other indexes in the region such as the Philippines .PSI, Indonesia .JKSE, Singapore .STI and Taiwan .TWII also rose, with gains ranging from 0.6% to 2.2%.

Investors are now directing their focus towards U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later this week and key inflation data next week, which could indicate the trajectory of rate hikes by the nation's central bank.

Among Asian currencies, the South Korean won KRW=KTFC led the laggards for the day dropping about 0.3%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= and Philippines Peso PHP= traded almost flat.

The Thai baht THB=TH pared its early losses to trade as much as 0.3% higher after the central bank chief said that economic recovery was likely intact and inflation should ease the following year.

The tourism-reliant economy is set to reveal its September inflation print on Wednesday, which could provide further indications on the Bank of Thailand's monetary stance moving forward.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= gained 0.2%, a day after data showed an acceleration in inflation for the previous month, even though it had missed market expectations of a 6% rise.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP rose 0.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield falls to 7.324%

** Consumer prices in Japan's capital rise at fastest pace since 2014

** Indonesia expands subsidised fuel quota amid high demand -regulator

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0414 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.19

-20.53

.N225

2.78

-6.41

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.00

-10.76

.SSEC

-0.55

-16.91

India

INR=IN

+0.31

-8.93

.NSEI

1.89

-0.85

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.16

-6.71

.JKSE

0.79

7.35

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.06

-10.32

.KLSE

0.63

-10.28

Philippines

PHP=

+0.08

-13.34

.PSI

2.16

-17.05

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.17

-17.02

.KS11

2.41

-25.87

Singapore

SGD=

+0.03

-5.66

.STI

0.78

0.25

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.21

-12.92

.TWII

2.05

-25.50

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-11.58

.SETI

0.75

-5.30

