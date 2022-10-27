EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks gain on hopes Fed will slow pace of rate hikes

By Archishma Iyer

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Equities in Asia climbed on Wednesday as disappointing corporate earnings on Wall Street added to hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its aggressive rate hikes, while currencies were mixed, with the yuan falling the most.

Stocks across Philippines .PSI, Indonesia .JKSE and Thailand .SETI rose in the range of 0.1% and 1.3%.

Global market players have already priced in a 75 basis point (bps) hike from the Fed on Nov. 2, though a small section of market participants forecast a smaller-than-expected increase as recession signs grow. MKTS/GLOB

"We retain some degree of caution as policy calibration does not mean the Fed is done with tightening. Rates are still elevated and going higher, but potentially at a slower pace," analysts from OCBC said in a research note.

Investors will now look forward to the preliminary estimate of the third-quarter GDP from the world's largest economy to gauge the trajectory the Fed might take in the coming months.

A decision from the European Central Bank later in the global day, where a 75 bps is widely expected, could have a spillover effect in global markets as well.

Among Asian currencies, the yuan CNY=CFXS remained in the spotlight, paring its gains from the previous session to fall 0.7% as investors still exercised caution over Chinese assets.

The announcement of President Xi Jin Ping's new leadership team on Sunday has sparked fears among investors that he will prioritise ideology-driven policies over economic growth.

Tighter curbs in cities in central and northwest China due to widening outbreaks of the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment as well, sending Shanghai shares down .SSEC 0.1%.

The Thai baht THB=TH lost about 0.2%, after its central bank chief said in a conference that the Southeast Asian country is facing several challenges including slow growth. He also said policymakers are closely watching the currency, which is hovering near a 16-year low.

The Philippines peso PHP= dropped about 0.2%, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= was flat.

However, South Korean won KRW=KFTC gained as much as 1% as the Asian trade bellwether reported a 0.3% rise in the third-quarter GDP, beating Reuters estimates, even though growth fell to its lowest since a year.

However, its currency is among the worst performing units in the region on an year-to-date basis, shedding more than 16%.

"While the South Korean won has been one of the worst performing units on the year, it is not so much related to the country's economic dynamics," Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets said.

"The won remains one of the most sensitive agent currencies to the broader dollar trend and equity sentiment."

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Indian rupee INR=IN edged between 0.1% and 0.5% higher.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 7.543%

** China's industrial firm profits fall at faster pace in Jan-Sept

** Japan's extra budget for stimulus package to exceed $198 bln -NHK

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0448 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.23

-21.19

.N225

-0.10

-4.72

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.66

-11.96

.SSEC

-0.07

-17.65

India

INR=IN

+0.49

-9.71

.NSEI

0.50

2.25

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.01

-8.48

.JKSE

0.42

7.47

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-11.59

.KLSE

-0.06

-7.24

Philippines

PHP=

-0.07

-12.52

.PSI

1.31

-12.93

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.31

-16.41

.KS11

1.45

-23.36

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-4.03

.STI

-0.19

-3.87

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.36

-13.73

.TWII

1.41

-29.15

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

-11.50

.SETI

0.13

-3.57

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

