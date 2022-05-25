EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks gain even as growth woes persist

By Harish Sridharan

May 25 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging market stocks rose on Wednesday to partially offset some losses posted earlier in the week, even as global growth concerns kept markets on edge.

Stocks in Seoul .KS11 and Taipei .TWII rose 0.8% and 1%, respectively, tracking gains in U.S. stock futures. Shares in Manila .PSI, Mumbai .NSEI and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE were up between 0.1% and 0.5%.

"The mood is still quite cautious on concerns over growth and inflation ... but its not unusual that stocks consolidate after a sell-down" said Moh Siong Sim, strategist at Bank of Singapore.

U.S. Treasury yields fell to a one-month low overnight after housing data pointed to a cooling economy. US/

However, an eventual stabilisation in Treasury yields saw the greenback .DXY recover lost ground to trade 0.1% higher.

Asian currencies moved in tight ranges, with the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP, Philippine peso PHP= and Singaporean dollar SGD= trading between flat and down 0.1%. Thailand's baht THB=TH was down 0.4%

China's yuan CNY=CFXS weakened 0.2%, as investor concerns over slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy outweighed the greenback's softness. CNY/

On Tuesday, Indonesia's central bank announced more aggressive hikes in the reserve requirement ratio for banks. It expected inflation to rise slightly above its target band this year but kept interest rates unchanged at a record low.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE bucked the broader trend on Wednesday to trade 0.6% lower, while the rupiah IDR= appreciated 0.2%.

A Reuters Poll found that South Korea's central bank - among the first to begin raising rates with the ebbing of the pandemic - is likely to increase its benchmark rate at a second consecutive meeting on Thursday. Inflation is running at more than double the central bank's target.

All but one of 28 economists polled in May 17 to 23 forecast the Bank of Korea would raise its policy rate KROCRT=ECI by 25 basis points to 1.75%. The central bank has already lifted the base rate by a cumulative 100 basis points since August 2021.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened as much as 0.5% to its highest since May 4 before paring some gains to trade 0.2% higher.

Meanwhile, the Philippines on Tuesday revised its 2022 gross domestic product growth target to 7.0%-8.0% from the previous range of 7.0%-9.0% to take into account external risks.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the first quarter

** Stocks in Bangkok .SETI hit highest since May 5

** Malaysia's April consumer price index up 2.3%, in-line with a Reuters Poll

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0432 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.14

-9.37

.N225

0.05

-7.05

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.22

-4.70

.SSEC

0.58

-15.14

India

INR=IN

+0.16

-4.04

.NSEI

0.14

-6.95

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.17

-2.60

.JKSE

-0.57

4.46

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.11

-5.15

.KLSE

0.26

-2.06

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-2.56

.PSI

0.46

-7.23

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.24

-5.89

.KS11

0.83

-11.76

Singapore

SGD=

-0.09

-1.71

.STI

-0.20

2.08

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.16

-6.37

.TWII

1.04

-11.47

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.29

-2.28

.SETI

0.82

-1.09

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

