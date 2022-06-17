EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX under pressure on recession worries

By Indranil Sarkar

June 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Friday amid fears of a possible recession as global central banks joined a chorus of outsized rate hikes in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's biggest interest rate increase since 1994 earlier this week.

Stock markets in the region also went through a meltdown with many set for their worst weekly performance since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

"Markets are looking through recession worries and repricing Fed hike expectations on still-elevated U.S. inflation prints," analysts at DBS Bank wrote in a note.

"In Asia, a faster-moving Fed will make for a challenging environment for Asian central banks and Asia bond investors."

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP inched 0.1% lower after its central bank raised policy rates for the second time this year, reflecting concerns about quickening inflation, while also trimming the trade-reliant island's growth outlook for 2022.

Its stock market .TWII dropped 1.5% on the news and was on track for its worst weekly performance since May, 2021.

South Korean .KS11 shares fell over 1% on Friday and were set to post their biggest weekly drop since March 2020. Equities in Malaysia .KLSE and Thailand .SETI were also tracking their worst weekly performance since early 2020.

Most regional currencies weakened against the greenback, which clawed its way back from a one-week low against major peers, following a two-day slide after the Fed rate hike - which gave investors a brief relief before adding to worries of a possible recession.

The Thai baht THB=TH weakened the most, falling 0.8%, after the country agreed to do more to tackle soaring prices. The baht was on track for its worst week since March 2021.

Thailand's economic teams, at an urgent meeting called by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, agreed to extend some support measures to reduce living costs for another three months, and sought cooperation from refineries to help boost the country's depleted oil fund amid rising energy prices.

"Markets could be punishing FX of economies which are seen to be behind the curve in policy normalization, including THB, IDR," analysts at Maybank wrote in a note.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened 0.4% and was set for its worst week in nearly three years.

"We expect the pressure on Rupiah will ease gradually as the domestic recovery continues until the end of 2022, supported by the strongly healthy external balance," said Rully Wisnubroto, economist at Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia.

"We think BI (Bank Indonesia) will continue to maintain its policy rate at the Governor Board Meeting next week as the domestic inflation remains under control."

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 4.9 basis points at 7.46%​​

** Top losers on Thailand's SETI .SETI include Jasmine Technology Solutions PCL JTS.BK down 20.51%; Indara Insurance PCL INSURE.BK down 15.28% ; Golden Lime PCL SUTHA.BK down 9.84%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0455 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-1.18

-13.98

.N225

-1.72

-9.78

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

-5.16

.SSEC

-0.02

-9.75

India

INR=IN

+0.01

-4.78

.NSEI

-0.41

-11.85

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.27

-3.75

.JKSE

-1.94

5.04

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-5.36

.KLSE

-1.50

-7.46

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

-4.60

.PSI

-1.68

-11.75

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.02

-7.51

.KS11

-0.48

-18.07

Singapore

SGD=

-0.12

-2.59

.STI

-0.43

-1.26

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-6.90

.TWII

-1.11

-14.03

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.77

-5.26

.SETI

0.34

-5.51

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

