EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX tumble as Russia attacks Ukraine

By Savyata Mishra

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks were battered on Thursday with shares in Singapore and India losing about 3% as Russian attacks on Ukraine spoiled investors appetite for risk.

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

The Moscow Exchange said on Thursday morning it had suspended trading on all markets while the rouble RUB= fell to a record low.

Singapore shares .STI slumped up to 2.9% for the third straight session, logging their sharpest drop since May 14, while Indian shares .NSEI weakened for a seventh consecutive session, falling 3% to a two-month low.

Singapore was dragged lower by a 3% slump in its financial stocks, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI extending losses after reporting a 14% drop in quarterly profit.

Philippines .PSI and South Korean shares .KS11 also weakened by 2.2% and 2.8% respectively.

"The escalation is likely to send EM inflation higher in coming months, we think, mainly by pushing up commodity prices. Higher commodity prices are likely to affect big net importers such as Thailand and India," Sid Mathur, head of emerging markets research for APAC, BNP Paribas

"For EM currencies, we expect the negative impact on risk sentiment to outweigh any positive commodity price impact," he added.

The conflict in Ukraine helped drive safe-haven bids for the greenback =USD , while gold prices rose by over 2%. GOL/

"Risk-off sentiment overall is rising, and we expect it to grow further if Russia makes further inroads into Ukraine, led primarily by the result of higher energy prices. Overall, we expect markets to remain volatile in the near term," an OCBC note said.

The dollar's strength and rocketing oil prices hurt emerging market currencies, with the commodity-linked Indian rupee INR=IN leading declines, easing 0.8% while the Thai baht THB=TH was down 0.5%. O/R

Thailand reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, dragging its shares .SETI down by up to 1.7%, its biggest percentage drop since Dec. 20.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC was also down 0.8%, its sharpest decline since Dec 20, while Philippines peso PHP= fell 0.6%.

South Korean stocks opened steeply lower Thursday, tracking overnight plunges on Wall Street that stemmed from rising tensions in Ukraine.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.79 basis points at 6.519%​​

** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include: SATS SATS.SI down 4.78%; Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation OCBC.SI down 4.7%; United Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI down 4.08%

THIS IS THE TABLE (green cells) TO INCLUDE IN REPORT

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0442 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.34

+0.44

.N225

-2.3

-10.3

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

+0.58

.SSEC

-0.89

-4.99

India

INR=IN

-0.72

-1.02

.NSEI

-3.27

-4.89

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.31

-0.90

.JKSE

-1.63

3.43

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.26

-0.74

.KLSE

-0.99

0.19

Philippines

PHP=

-0.51

-0.74

.PSI

-2.16

1.15

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.76

-1.16

.KS11

-2.66

-11.10

Singapore

SGD=

-0.49

-0.29

.STI

-2.80

5.58

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.34

-1.04

.TWII

-2.34

-3.22

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.49

+2.93

.SETI

-1.59

0.71

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.