EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX subdued on weak China data

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies and equities were subdued on Thursday, hurt by slower-than-expected manufacturing activity in China, while investors awaited a barrage of U.S. data for clues on the Federal Reserve's future rate hike path.

The Thai baht THB=TH appreciated 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, while the Philippine peso PHP= strengthened 0.3%. Stocks in Manila PSI fell 1.9%, making them the biggest laggards in the region.

Data showed China's manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August, and the expansion in the services sector lost a little momentum, mounting pressure on Beijing to step up policy support for its economy.

"We are sceptical of a significant and sustained recovery in manufacturing, given that the weakness in consumption and housing reflects structural issues more than cyclical issues," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

Equities in Shanghai .SSEC broke a three-day winning streak, shedding 0.5%, and were on track to record their worst month since September 2022. The yuan CNY=CFXS, however, was flat.

Moreover, China's largest private property developer Country Garden 2007.HK warned of default risks if its financial performance continues to deteriorate, adding to concerns that piecemeal support measures from Beijing are not enough to engineer a turnaround in the ailing property sector.

Overnight, a slew of U.S. economic indicators generally surprised on the downside, adding to bets that the Fed is done with its monetary tightening cycle and could implement rate cuts next year.

"A 25 basis points hike now contributes less rate of a change compared to last year and the impact of them on the Asian EM market is lower and lower," said Kittika Boonsrang, a capital markets business research specialist at Kasikornbank.

The Indian rupee INR=IN rose 0.1% while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= was flat. Stocks in Bangkok .SETI slipped 0.3% while equities in Jakarta .JKSE fell 0.5%.

Separately, data showed Thailand's factory output shrank slightly more than expected in July as sluggish global demand pinched exports. Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 5.5% year-on-year in July.

Attention now turns to a stream of data due through the day, including India's quarterly GDP growth and U.S. initial jobless claims.

Markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippines posts July budget deficit of $843.8 million

** Japan budget demands hit record as BOJ tweaks raise borrowing costs -sources

** India economic growth likely picked up pace in April-June

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0707 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.24

-10.13

.N225

0.88

24.08

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

-5.35

.SSEC

-0.48

1.07

India

INR=IN

+0.06

+0.05

.NSEI

-0.21

6.63

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.02

+2.15

.JKSE

-0.49

1.20

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-5.11

.KLSE

-

-2.91

Philippines

PHP=

+0.25

-1.68

.PSI

-1.91

-5.96

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.12

-4.33

.KS11

-0.19

14.30

Singapore

SGD=

-0.12

-0.83

.STI

0.41

-0.55

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.01

-3.59

.TWII

-0.51

17.66

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.21

-0.99

.SETI

-0.33

-5.82

