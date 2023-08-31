EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX subdued as China data disappoints

By Echha Jain

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and equities were subdued on Thursday, with sentiment hurt by slower than expected manufacturing activity pace in China, while investors awaited a barrage of U.S. data for clues on Federal Reserve's future rate hike path.

The Thai baht THB=TH appreciated 0.2% against the U.S. dollar while the Philippine peso PHP= strengthened 0.1%. Stocks in Manila PSI fell 1.2%, making them the biggest laggards in the region.

Data showed China's manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August, and the expansion in services sector lost a little momentum, maintaining pressure on Beijing to step up policy support for the stalling economy.

"The forward-looking elements of the service sector PMI index remain in contraction territory, unlike their manufacturing counterparts, and that suggests that the headline index has probably not yet troughed and will fall further," analysts at ING wrote in a note.

Equities in Shanghai .SSEC broke a three-day winning streak, shedding 0.5%, and were on track to record their worst month since September 2022. The yuan CNY=CFXS, however, was flat.

Two of China's biggest cities on Wednesday eased mortgage curbs, allowing home buyers to enjoy preferential loans for first-home purchases regardless of their previous credit record.

However, concerns remain, with China's largest private property developer Country Garden warning of default risks if its financial performance continues to deteriorate, after posting a record first half loss.

Overnight, a slew of U.S. economic indicators generally surprised on the downside, adding to bets that the Federal Reserve is done tightening and rate cuts next year.

"There is no solid reason to hike more as the inflation is falling back to the Fed goal, possibly within this year," said Kittika Boonsrang, a capital markets business research specialist at Kasikornbank.

The Indian rupee INR=IN rose 0.1% while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= was flat. Stocks in Bangkok .SETI slipped 0.2% while equities in Jakarta .JKSE fell 0.3%.

Attention now turns to a stream of data due through the day, including Thailand's July trade data, India's quarterly GDP growth and U.S. initial jobless claim.

Markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China central bank vows to improve financing for private firms

** U.S. Commerce chief leaves China on upbeat note after 'uninvestible' remark

** Gabon coup triggers dollar bond slump, raises funding questions for region

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0346 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.23

-10.14

.N225

0.6

23.7

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.00

-5.34

.SSEC

-0.53

1.01

India

INR=IN

+0.10

+0.08

.NSEI

0.00

6.86

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

+2.20

.JKSE

-0.30

1.39

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-5.11

.KLSE

-

-2.91

Philippines

PHP=

+0.11

-1.82

.PSI

-1.15

-5.23

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.03

-4.48

.KS11

-0.42

14.04

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-0.75

.STI

0.33

-0.63

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.09

-3.69

.TWII

-0.36

17.84

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.16

-1.04

.SETI

-0.22

-5.72

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

