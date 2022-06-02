EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX slip as markets fret over inflation, hawkish cenbanks

By Savyata Mishra

June 2 (Reuters) - Asian currencies continued to slide on Thursday as lingering concerns over elevated inflation risked a more hawkish turn by global central banks and piled pressure on emerging market assets, with the South Korean won leading losses.

The won KRW=KFTC dropped as much as 1.3%, its sharpest intra-day loss since May 12.

Hawkish bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve's pace of interest rate hikes rose as investors shrugged off the latest economic data and continued to fret over inflation and the threat of recession.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada opened the door to a more aggressive pace of monetary policy tightening on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Euro zone inflation data and European Central Bank officials' remarks cemented concerns that the ECB might accelerate its monetary tightening path.

"Stagflation-type risks for EM (emerging markets) Asia are magnified not despite, but precisely because of, an aggressively hawkish U.S. Fed," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics & strategy at Mizuho Bank.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Thai baht THB=TH slipped for the third day in row, down 0.2%, as the greenback held firm, supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields in the Asian trading session.

Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP fell 0.4%, Singapore's dollar SGD= was down 0.2% while the Indian rupee dipped 0.1%.

In contrast, Indonesia's rupiah IDR= rose 0.6%, its highest level since April 28, as the currency played catch up after returning from a holiday.

Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Thursday, after the Malaysian Palm Oil Council lowered its production outlook for the world's second largest producer, with export restrictions in top producer Indonesia further squeezing global supplies.

Asian equities fell, tracking overnight Wall Street weakness.

South Korean shares .KS11 led with a 1% drop. A private-sector survey showed that the country's factory activity growth slowed in May amid supply-chain disruptions due to China's COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Shares in Singapore .STI fell 0.5%, Philippines .PSI lost 0.7% and Thailand's main index .SETI was down 0.3%.

Jakarta equities .JKSE rose in early trade, but pared gains to fall 0.1%, giving in to the broader market weakness.

Indonesia saw a nearly 500% surge in foreign visitor arrivals in April as travel continued to bounce back after the easing of COVID-19 curbs, data by Statistics Indonesia showed on Thursday.

Markets will look to more U.S. employment data due later Thursday and to Friday's U.S. payroll data.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 61 bps to 2.6%

** On South Korean benchmark KOSPI: technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.19% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.39%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 1.01%

** India's RBI will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0529 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-11.50

.N225

-0.08

-4.71

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.24

-5.18

.SSEC

0.16

-12.44

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-4.22

.NSEI

0.18

-4.62

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.52

-1.76

.JKSE

-0.10

8.52

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.23

-5.17

.KLSE

-0.32

-1.22

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-2.86

.PSI

-0.80

-6.51

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.22

-5.09

.KS11

-1.16

-10.85

Singapore

SGD=

-0.20

-2.03

.STI

-0.37

3.47

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.40

-5.78

.TWII

-0.56

-8.98

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.16

-2.95

.SETI

-0.31

-0.16

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.