EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX rise on softer dollar, China stimulus hopes

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Equities in emerging Asian markets gained on Tuesday after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its lacklustre economy, while currencies in the region also strengthened after the U.S. dollar paused a broad rally.

Senior officials from China's central bank and leading ministries warned of risks for the economy, battered in recent months by COVID-related curbs, while promising fresh measures to follow a stimulus package released in May. One such move was the Chinese central bank's decision to cut interest rates to shore up the economy.

Following the announcement, China stocks .SSEC climbed 1% and were set for their best day in one month. Equities in the Philippines .PSI rose 0.5% while Indonesian .JKSE and Malaysia .KLSE stocks each edged 0.1% higher.

China also cut a foreign exchange reserves ratio to support the yuan in a move to slow the currency's recent depreciation.

"This is a strong signal that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) is increasingly more uncomfortable with the recent pace of yuan depreciation, and has a strong incentive to slow down the pace of its depreciation amid rising uncertainty from the property mess and COVID-19 situation.

"We now expect further cuts of 20 basis points in the policy rates and of 75 bps in the required reserve ratio before the end of 2023," said Zhaopeng Xing, Senior China Strategist at ANZ Research.

Gains in Asian currencies could be short-lived as sentiment towards the dollar remained bullish on continued recession fears in Europe and as U.S. interest rates are poised for a sharp rise. FRX/

The Thai baht THB=TH rose to a near one-week high of 0.3% and also led gains among its peers, followed by the Indonesian rupiah IDR=, which climbed 0.1%. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= also edged higher.

Analysts at ING opined that Asian currencies also remained undermined by weakness in the Chinese yuan. "Unless China presents some sizable fiscal stimulus or abandons its zero COVID-19 strategy, emerging markets currencies will continue to trade poorly," they said.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped as an OPEC+ deal to cut output in response to the slump in prices since June was seen as a symbolic move to curb the market's recent slide. O/R

"As high energy prices, along with food, were a major contributing factor to the initial retrenchment of consumers, we should not be feeling too bright at all about what this latest OPEC decision implies," said Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Rallies expected across Indonesia as anger simmers over fuel price hike

** Malaysia central bank to deliver two more 25-bp rate hikes this year, a Reuters poll found

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0622 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.35

-18.44

.N225

0.02

-4.07

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.12

-8.44

.SSEC

0.97

-11.23

India

INR=IN

-0.05

-6.95

.NSEI

-0.07

1.73

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.10

-4.27

.JKSE

0.11

10.01

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-7.26

.KLSE

0.12

-4.84

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-10.48

.PSI

0.48

-5.82

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.23

-13.52

.KS11

0.22

-19.10

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

-3.90

.STI

0.08

3.08

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.27

-10.08

.TWII

0.11

-19.44

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.29

-8.51

.SETI

0.60

-1.57

