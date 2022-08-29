EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX retreat as Powell remarks sap risk appetite

By Upasana Singh

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stocks fell on Monday, as remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled further aggressive rates hikes, while currencies in the region weakened after the dollar hit a 20-year high.

Stocks in Bangkok .SETI and Singapore .STI fell 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively, as investors shied away from riskier assets.

Bourses in South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII dropped 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively, and led declines in the region.

In his speech at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday, Powell said the Fed will raise rates as high as needed to restrict growth, and would keep them there "for some time" to bring down inflation.

Powell's speech was met with an immense risk-off mood in markets, with the hawkish takeaway driving expectations to lean further towards a 75 basis point (bp) hike in the September FOMC meeting, Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, said in a note.

Fed's rate-hike bets strengthened the dollar index =USD, which gained 14% so far this year, while riskier Asian currencies came under pressure.

The Thai baht THB=TH weakened 1.1% to its lowest level in more than one month.

The country's economy in July continued to be supported by improved tourism and consumption, the finance ministry said on Monday, weeks after its central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 bp for the first time in nearly four years.

"THB is underperforming as rate differentials widen, particularly with BOT (Bank of Thailand) refraining from large rate hikes, and thus being a laggard in monetary normalization," said Wei-Liang Chang, FX and credit strategist at DBS Bank.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= depreciated 0.5%. The country's inflation rose 4.4% in July from a year earlier, in line with forecasts.

"Going forward, with core inflation gaining momentum as the economy remains on a solid recovery path ... we continue to expect BNM (Bank Negara Malaysia) to hike policy rates by another 75 bp through early Q1 next year," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, India's rupee INR=IN fell 0.3% to its record low. Three traders told Reuters that the Reserve Bank of India was selling dollars to arrest the currency's slide.

Stocks in Mumbai .NSEI dropped 1.3%.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC, which lost more than 11% so far this year, weakened 1.4% to its lowest since April 2009.

Share markets in the Philippines were closed on account of a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India likely recorded strong double-digit economic growth in the last quarter of 2022, according to a Reuters poll.

** Singapore says retail investors 'irrationally oblivious' to crypto risks, plans tougher rules.

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yields rise 14.7 points to 7.220%.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0650 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.92

-17.09

.N225

-2.66

-3.17

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.72

-8.18

.SSEC

0.01

-11.08

India

INR=IN

-0.28

-7.19

.NSEI

-1.30

-0.13

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.47

-4.27

.JKSE

-0.61

7.75

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.49

-7.20

.KLSE

-0.03

-4.32

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-9.27

.PSI

0.69

-5.20

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.41

-11.97

.KS11

-2.18

-18.50

Singapore

SGD=

-0.41

-3.58

.STI

-0.93

3.06

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.59

-8.91

.TWII

-2.31

-18.07

Thailand

THB=TH

-1.06

-8.28

.SETI

-1.18

-1.94

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

