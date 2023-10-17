EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX recover lost ground with Fed and China in focus

By Roushni Nair

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies steadied and stock markets firmed on Tuesday after dovish comments from a senior U.S. central bank official, while investors watched for any risk of the Israel-Hamas war leading to a wider conflict.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the Indian rupee INR=IN, and the Philippine peso PHP= inched up 0.1% each by 0610 GMT. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC were largely unchanged.

Thailand's baht THB=TH, however, weakened as much as 0.7%. The recent unprecedented rise in oil prices has increased the prospects of higher import bills for net-importing countries like Thailand and India, adding to inflationary woes. O/R

"I maintain my call of stronger THB, possible to reach 34.25-34.75 level by the end of this year, from weakness in the USD, improved external demand... and some inflows from foreign investors once concerns over fiscal stability ease," said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank.

Stock markets across Southeast Asia rose as interest-rate jitters eased globally after Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Monday the U.S. central bank should not create new pressures in the economy by increasing the borrowing cost.

Market participants were keenly awaiting more speeches by central bankers this week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, to gauge the outlook for monetary policy.

Shares in Seoul .KS11 and Manila .PSI advanced more than 1%, while those in Bangkok .SETI, Jakarta .JKSE and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE added between 0.2% and 0.8%.

The dollar index=USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, inched 0.056% higher to 106.32 after dropping 0.36% on Monday.

"However, the peak in the USD should be arrived by the FOMC November meeting if the Fed decides to maintain the policy rate as the market expects now. I think it could further reduce the probability of a Fed rate hike at the December meeting from around 30% now to much lower," Panichpibool said.

Investors were also awaiting gross domestic product, retail sales, industrial production, and other data from China, Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, on Wednesday for further direction.

The South Korean and Indonesian central banks are expected to leave interest rates unchanged when they hold policy meetings on Thursday, according to Reuters polls.

In India, regular central bank intervention is preventing the rupee from weakening past a record low of 83.29 per dollar hit in October last year, according to traders.

The Singapore dollar SGD= eased 0.1%, after the trade-reliant island's exports fell for a 12th straight month in September.

"We could likely see this trend persist for a bit longer due to still soft global demand which should in turn feed into soft GDP numbers," analysts at ING said in a note.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 1.5 basis points to 6.774%

** Shekel hits 4 per USD for first time since 2015 amid Israel-Hamas war

** India's cenbank could set cut-off yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.67-7.69% band - POLL

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0627 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.07

-12.37

.N225

1.20

24.59

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

-5.67

.SSEC

0.06

-0.44

India

INR=IN

+0.03

-0.64

.NSEI

0.49

9.52

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

-0.99

.JKSE

0.26

0.93

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-7.02

.KLSE

0.24

-3.55

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

-1.87

.PSI

1.29

-4.38

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.01

-6.58

.KS11

1.08

10.11

Singapore

SGD=

-0.18

-2.18

.STI

0.14

-2.55

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.12

-4.98

.TWII

-0.06

17.72

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.59

-5.13

.SETI

0.54

-14.01

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

