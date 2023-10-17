EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX recover lost ground with Fed and China in focus

By Roushni Nair

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asia currencies steadied and share markets recovered ground on Tuesday after dovish comments from a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official, while investors watched for any risk of the war between Israel and Hamas leading to a wider conflict.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the Indian rupee INR=IN, and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC inched up 0.1% by 0336 GMT. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Philippines peso PHP= were largely unchanged.

Equities across Southeast Asia traded higher as interest rate jitters eased globally after Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Monday the central bank should not create new pressures in the economy by increasing the cost of borrowing.

Market participants were keenly awaiting more speeches by central bankers this week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, to gauge the outlook for monetary policy.

Shares in Seoul .KS11 and Manila .PSI advanced over 1%, while those in Bangkok .SETI, Jakarta .JKSE and Singapore .STI added over 0.4% each.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, on the other hand, eased 0.05% to 106.3, after dropping 0.36% on Monday.

Investors were also awaiting gross domestic product, retail sales, and industrial production, and other data from China, Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, due to be released on Wednesday.

"While we expect near-term China economic data to remain soft, we should see the various stimulus measures and system liquidity feeding through to better Chinese growth moving through Q4 – this could support risk appetite more broadly and see traders move away from safe havens," Chris Weston, an analyst at Pepperstone said.

The South Korean and Indonesian central banks are expected to leave interest rates unchanged when the they hold policy meetings on Thursday, according to Reuters polls.

Bucking the trend in Asian markets on Tuesday, Thailand's baht THB=TH retreated as much as 0.7%.

The recent unprecedented rise in oil prices has increased the prospects of higher import bills for net-importing countries like Thailand and India, adding to inflationary woes.

In India, the central bank's regular intervention is preventing the rupee from weakening past a record low of 83.29 per dollar hit in October last year, according to traders.

The Singapore dollar SGD= also eased 0.1%, after the trade reliant island's exports fell for a 12th straight month in September.

"We could likely see this trend persist for a bit longer due to still soft global demand which should in turn feed into soft GDP numbers," analysts at ING said in a note.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 1.5 basis points to 6.774%

** Bank of Korea to hold base rate on Oct. 19, rate cut call pushed to Q2 2024 - POLL

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0442 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-12.32

.N225

1.14

24.52

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

-5.64

.SSEC

0.26

-0.24

India

INR=IN

+0.06

-0.61

.NSEI

0.52

9.55

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

-0.99

.JKSE

0.33

1.00

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-7.02

.KLSE

0.24

-3.55

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

-1.87

.PSI

1.08

-4.58

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.06

-6.53

.KS11

1.20

10.24

Singapore

SGD=

-0.09

-2.10

.STI

0.31

-2.39

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-4.92

.TWII

0.11

17.91

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.60

-5.14

.SETI

0.54

-14.01

