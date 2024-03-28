EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX muted; dollar firm after Fed official's comments

By Poonam Behura

March 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies and stocks were largely subdued in trading thinned by holidays in some Southeast Asian countries on Thursday, while the greenback was firmer after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC advanced 0.2%, a day after sliding to its lowest level since November. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was last down 0.1%, remaining at its lowest level in nearly five months.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals, ticked up after the Fed's Waller signalled there was no rush to cut the policy rate because of the unexpectedly strong inflation data this year.

All eyes are on the Fed's preferred inflation indicator, the core personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) and public comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell due on Friday. The core index was seen rising 0.3% last month, which would keep the annual pace at 2.8%.

"Firmer (core PCE) print will reaffirm Fed’s caution on rate cuts, basically reinforcing the no hurry to cut narrative. But a downside surprise to data can help to soften the strong USD narrative," said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was little changed at 7.2254, remaining above the psychologically important 7.2-per-dollar level.

"Asian currencies continue to take cues from moves in RMB, JPY and USD. To some extent, there is still lingering uncertainty on RMB and growing bias that there may be more weakening in JPY, given expectations for a slow and steady pace of BOJ policy normalisation (intervention risks aside)," Wong said.

In equity markets, Singapore's main shares index .STI, which is among the worst performers in the region so far this year, lost 0.3%, reversing some gains of the previous session. Stocks in Indonesia .JKSE and Taiwan .TWII fell 0.1% each.

China's benchmark index .SSEC jumped 1.1%, set for its biggest daily gain since Feb. 29.

Markets in Malaysia and the Philippines were closed for public holidays. Investors await Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision, China’s PMI data and inflation data from South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand scheduled for next week.

