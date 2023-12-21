EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX mixed; Indonesian rupiah down after cenbank holds rates

By Poonam Behura

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks and currencies were largely mixed on Thursday, as the rally fuelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish turn came to a stall, while Indonesia's rupiah maintained its losses after its central bank kept rates steady.

The rupiah IDR= was last down 0.1%, slipping for a second straight day. Jakarta's benchmark stock index .JKSE fell 0.3%.

Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 6.00% on Thursday during its last meeting for the year, matching Reuters expectations.

The decision follows similar moves by central banks in thePhilippines and Taiwan, both of which kept their key rates on hold last week, while sounding less dovish than the Fed.

Meanwhile, equities in the Philippines .PSI settled 0.8% lower, logging their biggest daily loss since early October. Shares in South Korea .KS11, Malaysia .KLSE and Taiwan .TWII fell between 0.5% and 0.6%.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.6%, tracking a sell-off in U.S. stocks on Wednesday.

Markets went into retreat across asset classes as risk sentiment lightened ahead of the release of U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index data due on Friday, said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

"We perceive near-term pullback in risk sentiment as healthy, and with market liquidity thinning into the holiday season, any data surprises can exacerbate price action," Wong added.

The U.S. PCE index is forecast by analysts to have risen by 0.2% in November, with the annual inflation rate slowing to its lowest since 2021 at 3.3%.

Among currencies, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC slipped 0.5%, while Singapore's dollar SGD= and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= inched up 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

The Philippine peso PHP= also edged 0.2% higher. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas retained its inflation target range of 2% to 4% through 2026 and expressed readiness to tweak monetary policy to achieve targets.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was down 0.1%, easing further from Wednesday following the central bank's status quo decision on rates, which was in line with market expectations.

Shanghai's shares index .SSEC, however, advanced 0.6%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Taiwan accuses China of economic coercion after tariff cut removals

** S.Korea banks pledge $1.5 bln for small businesses amid push to share profits

** S.Korea seeks fines on HSBC, BNP for naked short selling - Bloomberg News

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0740 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.28

-8.42

.N225

-1.59

27.00

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.11

-3.44

.SSEC

0.57

-5.52

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-0.65

.NSEI

0.47

17.36

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

+0.29

.JKSE

-0.28

5.09

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.11

-5.40

.KLSE

-0.50

-2.55

Philippines

PHP=

+0.20

+0.11

.PSI

-0.79

-1.48

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.48

-3.11

.KS11

-0.55

16.26

Singapore

SGD=

+0.22

+0.77

.STI

0.24

-4.18

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.10

-1.83

.TWII

-0.52

24.09

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.17

-0.87

.SETI

0.41

-15.73

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed and Eileen Soreng)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

