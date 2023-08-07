EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX mixed ahead of US, China inflation data

By Navya Mittal

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks traded cautiously on Monday ahead of U.S. and China inflation data, while second-quarter economic growth in Indonesia advanced unexpectedly and inflation eased slightly in Thailand.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= weakened 0.1%, while stocks .JKSE gained 0.5% as economic growth accelerated unexpectedly to its highest rate in three quarters.

"Despite well-behaved inflation and robust growth, we continue to expect Bank Indonesia to keep the policy rate on hold until the end of the year given policymakers' focus on IDR stability," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Frakhrul Fulvian, an economist at Trimegah Securities, added that a higher GDP growth increases market perception that import growth will likely gain pace going ahead.

Meanwhile, inflation in Thailand came in below the central bank's target of 1% to 3% for a third successive month. The Thai baht THB=TH slipped 0.2%, while equities in Bangkok .SETI fell 0.7%

The inflation data comes against the backdrop of growing political uncertainty in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy since its May 14 election, with the country's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra postponing his return from self-exile as the region struggles to overcome a political deadlock.

"Still benign inflation should keep the Bank of Thailand a in wait-and-see mode," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

"In the near term, I dont think THB could regain more strength easily even with some weakness in the USD due to political uncertainty, but if it's clear that the coalition government will be formed eventually, I think foreign investors will be happy to buy Thai assets on dips, especially stocks and bonds, due to somewhat attractive valuations and upside potential."

Among other currencies in the region, the Philippine peso PHP= led losses among its southeast Asian peers, falling 0.4%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= depreciated 0.2%.

Investors are eyeing U.S. and Chinese inflation figures due later this week, with hopes of more policy easing aiding a weak post-pandemic recovery in China.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS weakened 0.3% and is among the worst performing currencies in the region this year.

Exports in the world's second-largest economy are likely to contract further in July, as manufacturers struggled for buyers in markets grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, stocks in Manila .PSI were the top gainers in the region, jumping over 1%, while Taiwan's benchmark .TWII advanced 0.9%.

Stocks in South Korea .KS11 and China .SSEC fell 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippines demands China cease 'unlawful' activities in South China Sea

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.9 basis points at 6.347%

** BOJ debated prospects of sustained inflation at July meeting-summary

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0637 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.36

-7.84

.N225

0.04

25.4

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.28

-4.09

.SSEC

-0.74

5.65

India

INR=IN

+0.13

-0.02

.NSEI

0.15

7.96

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

+2.54

.JKSE

0.53

0.56

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-3.47

.KLSE

0.01

-3.35

Philippines

PHP=

-0.41

-0.43

.PSI

0.94

-0.83

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.28

-3.19

.KS11

-0.85

15.40

Singapore

SGD=

-0.16

-0.13

.STI

0.53

1.80

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.06

-3.04

.TWII

0.90

20.22

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.22

-0.79

.SETI

-0.67

-8.90

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

