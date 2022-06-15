EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX mixed ahead of historic Fed meeting

By Indranil Sarkar

June 15 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks were mixed on Wednesday and held tight ranges as investors awaited a potentially aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

Coming out of a volatile session on Tuesday, which saw most regional stocks and currencies hit multi-month lows, investors are now bracing for the Fed meeting, with concerns extreme policy action could tip the world economy into recession.

Analysts at Maybank wrote in a note that a 50 basis points (bps) hike to tame inflation may portray Fed "to be way behind the curve and may not convince markets that Fed is credible."

"Instead, biting the bullet and taking credible steps to address red hot inflation may restore market confidence."

Most regional currencies were mixed against a strong dollar, which held steady near a 20-year peak, as markets priced in an outsized 75 basis point Fed rate hike.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Philippine peso PHP=, South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Thai baht THB=TH weakened between 0.1% and 0.4%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= each rose 0.1%.

The won weakened for the fifth straight session even as the minutes of the country's central bank meeting showed most board members think while priority should be quelling inflation, the pace of further rate hikes should be carefully managed.

"The Bank of Korea MPC minutes confirmed the increased hawkishness, with two members opinionating that the central bank needs to reduce accommodation quickly," analysts at OCBC bank wrote.

"This adds to the possibility of a 50bp hike, especially if the FOMC delivers a 75bp hike."

Stocks in Seoul .KS11 dropped 1.8% in their seventh consecutive session of losses.

The rupiah also weakened 0.3% after Indonesia's finance minister said the nation has to stick to plans to reduce its fiscal deficit, especially if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates more aggressively.

The world's biggest palm oil exporter also issued new regulations on palm oil export taxes, which includes a levy rate cut to accelerate shipments that have struggled to recover after the end of an export ban.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3.69 basis points at 7.45%

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Suparma Tbk PT SPMA.JK down 8.57%; Indika Energy Tbk PT INDY.JK down 6.99%; Radana Bhaskara Finance Tbk PT HDFA.JK down 6.99%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0437 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.30

-14.79

.N225

-0.89

-8.33

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.27

-5.49

.SSEC

1.41

-8.37

India

INR=IN

-0.08

-4.76

.NSEI

-0.16

-9.49

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.34

-3.36

.JKSE

-1.00

6.04

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.03

-5.76

.KLSE

-1.58

-7.00

Philippines

PHP=

-0.19

-4.46

.PSI

-0.68

-9.71

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.51

-8.06

.KS11

-1.97

-17.92

Singapore

SGD=

+0.06

-3.12

.STI

0.62

0.14

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.07

-6.86

.TWII

-0.36

-12.24

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.17

-4.80

.SETI

-0.41

-3.69

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.