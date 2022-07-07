EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX inch higher as investors gauge recession risks

By Riya Sharma

July 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and shares edged up on Thursday, as investors juggled concerns over inflation and a recession after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting showed officials rallied around an outsized interest rate hike.

Currencies in the region advanced against a retreating dollar, with the Singapore dollar SGD=, South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Indian rupee INR=IN rising between 0.3% and 0.5%.

Wall Street closed higher overnight, while oil continued to slide as investors digested new clues on the Fed's approach to rate policy and its inflation fight detailed in the minutes of the meeting. .NO/R

The U.S. central bank officials noted a willingness to move interest rates as high as needed to bring inflation down to the Fed's 2% target, and a need to convince the public that it was prepared to do so.

"To a fair extent, risks of further demand destruction from more restrictive monetary policy flagged in Fed minutes were already mentioned by Powell as well as other Fed officials and the spook factor from a restrictive policy has likely diminished," Maybank GM Research analysts said in a note.

The safe-haven dollar retreated from near a two-decade high against major peers, tracking an easing in Treasury yields while U.S. equity futures accelerated gains as investors continued to assess the economic outlook. USD/

"Indeed, fears of a recession continue to abound in markets... Some stronger U.S. data was the bright spot that may have helped equities but it's been a bit of a random walk of late, as weaker data has also recently helped equities by reining in Fed expectations," Deutsche Bank Research said in a note.

Risk appetite in Asia improved with receding oil prices overnight, taking some heat off of the net energy importing region.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-week lows overnight, while key parts of the yield curve remained inverted, sounding recession alarm bells. US/

Shares in South Korea .KS11 rose more than 2%, rebounding from a 20-month low hit in the previous session, with Samsung 005930.KS among the biggest movers after reporting earnings guidance that suggested a rebound in its chip business.

Indonesia's senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan said the country is discussing the possibility of cutting the palm oil export levy to help stimulate more overseas shipments.

Equities in Jakarta .JKSE edged up to 0.6%, while the rupiah IDR= traded flat.

Thailand's central bank said it will hold a media briefing on the policy interest rate and the baht THB=TH on Friday, as the local currency trades at a more than six-year low against the dollar.

The baht THB=TH was trading up 0.1%, shares .SETI were set for their best session in over a week, rising 0.8%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR are down 2 basis points at 7.257%​​

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Top Glove Corporation TPGC.KL up 6.38% and Sime Darby Plantation SIPL.KL up 5.22%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0713 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

-15.28

.N225

+1.47

-7.99

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.02

-5.22

.SSEC

+0.30

-7.54

India

INR=IN

+0.30

-5.99

.NSEI

+0.71

-7.20

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-4.94

.JKSE

+0.16

1.14

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-5.92

.KLSE

+0.11

-9.26

Philippines

PHP=

-0.32

-8.93

.PSI

-1.44

-10.81

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.50

-8.54

.KS11

+1.84

-21.61

Singapore

SGD=

+0.24

-3.75

.STI

+0.27

-0.38

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.06

-7.06

.TWII

+2.51

-21.31

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-7.66

.SETI

+0.73

-6.31

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.